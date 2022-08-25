STOCKTON — San Joaquin County’s new COVID-19 case and test positivity rates appear to be declining, but health officials say the data may not be as accurate as it used to be.

“It’s impossible to get an accurate county case rate since so many of us are using at-home rapid antigen tests that go unreported,” Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Official, said. “But it’s still useful to follow our trends, and the good news is that our case rates and testing positivity rates are trending downward.”