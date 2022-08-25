STOCKTON — San Joaquin County’s new COVID-19 case and test positivity rates appear to be declining, but health officials say the data may not be as accurate as it used to be.
“It’s impossible to get an accurate county case rate since so many of us are using at-home rapid antigen tests that go unreported,” Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Official, said. “But it’s still useful to follow our trends, and the good news is that our case rates and testing positivity rates are trending downward.”
According to county public health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the new case rate is 27 per 100,000 residents, down from 31.3 per 100,000 reported Aug. 1.
The county’s test positive rate is 11.5, a decrease from 14.4 reported Aug. 1 as well.
Park said the county’s hospitalization rate also peaked and began to decline, but instead of a continuous downward trend, the rate plateaued with between 60 and 70 patients in hospitals over the last several weeks.
The COVID-19 dashboard reported 57 confirmed patients in the county’s seven hospitals as of Wednesday, with a seven-day moving average of 66.3 patients being treated.
Park added it was difficult to determine if the decline in COVID-19 trends was due to the onset of monkeypox, of which there were six cases in the county as of Aug. 2.
“I think that, for the most part, our county’s residents have their guards up for monkeypox but are not becoming unnecessarily alarmed,” she said. “We know that monkeypox is transmitted mostly through close skin-to-skin contact, so it’s different from COVID-19, and it’s hard to say whether the personal protective habits we’ve developed through COVID are actually helping to decrease the transmission of monkeypox.”
However, Park said those habits have reduced the impact of influenza, which is good news as flu season approaches.
There have been 193,765 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,282 related deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020, with 20,572 cases and 306 deaths in Lodi.
In the Lockeford area, which includes the 95237 and 95240 ZIP codes, there have been 2,269 cases and 21 deaths, while there have been 1,416 cases and 19 deaths in the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo.
There have been 148 cases and one death in the 95227 ZIP code that includes Clements, and 993 cases and 13 deaths in the 95258 ZIP code that includes Woodbridge.
The 95686 ZIP code that includes Thornton has reported 234 cases and four deaths.
County public health reported that 65.9% of the eligible population was fully vaccinated.
Sacramento County Public Health reported 339,292 cases and 3,395 deaths on Wednesday, of which 7,693 cases and 85 deaths were in Galt.
About 67.2% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, and 72.5% are partially vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.