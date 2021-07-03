If you are planning on visiting Lodi Lake this weekend, the north side of the park will be closed in order for city staff to prepare for the 4th of July Fireworks Show Sunday night.
The city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host “4th of July at Lodi Lake — An American Festival,” at 10 a.m. Sunday, a day-long celebration with vendors throughout the park leading up to the fireworks display after dark.
The Lodi Lake beach and boathouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and while entry to the lake and festival is free, admission to the beach is $3 per person. Children younger than 2 will be admitted at no charge.
The annual pancake breakfast at the lake hosted by the Kiwanis Club will not be happening this year.
Parking for those with disabilities will be available on Laurel Avenue, but no parking will be allowed on the west side of the lake. The nature area will be closed.
Fireworks, firearms and knives — including kitchen knives — will not be allowed in the park. Vehicles, bicycles, skateboards, roller blades and roller skates are also not permitted Sunday.
Personal water craft will not be allowed on the lake, but boat rentals will be available at the Headwaters Boathouse.
Glass containers or bottles, alcohol, animal and pets, fishing poles and barbecues are also not permitted.
Guests will not be allowed to wear clothing affiliated with, prompting or sympathizing with a criminal gang. This includes, but not limited to, patches, colors and words the could create a public safety risk, the city said.
All items being brought into the park are subject to search at the main gate entrance.
The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
For residents, only fireworks dubbed “safe and sane” are legal in San Joaquin County.
Last month, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices confiscated 1.5 tons of illegal fireworks with the assistance of the bomb squad, AGNET and Community Car units.
The Sheriff’s Office said 27 cases have been sent to the District Attorney, as 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, eight handguns, one rifle and 63 pounds of narcotics were removed from the streets in June.
In California, any firework that explodes, flies through the air or move in an uncontrolled manner are illegal.
Local nonprofit organizations began selling “safe and sane” fireworks this week, and a city ordinance allows them to be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday. Complaints of use outside that time frame can be made to the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.
In Galt, the Independence Day celebration begins at 8 a.m. with the Officer Tonn Memorial 5K Run/Walk that starts at Galt City Hall. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at C Street, making its way down Fourth Street to E Street.
Live music will be playing and food booths will be set up at Veteran’s Field from 7 to 9:30 p.m. before the fireworks extravaganza. Tickets to Fireworks in the Pool at the Gora Aquatic Center are $8 each or $25 for a group of four. Watching the show outside the pool is free. For more information, visit www.ci.galt.ca.us.
Much like in Lodi, only “safe and sane” fireworks are permitted in Galt city limits, and it is illegal for anyone younger than 18 to use them.
For complaints, call the Galt Police Department at 209-366-7000.