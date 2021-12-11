Lodi man goes ‘Griswold’ for Christmas display

Andrew Bascom lives in a Lodi neighborhood known for its dazzling Christmas and holiday displays near Peterson Park.
Last year, the 34-year-old father of seven put decorations on the family’s Applewood Drive home, but he said it didn’t compare to some of the other homes in the area.
So this year, he decided to create a display not only representative of the neighborhood holiday spirit, but one that would make Clark W. Griswold, Chevy Chase’s hapless father of two from the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” series, proud.
“When I told my friends and family on Facebook what I was planning, I received a lot of Griswold memes,” Bascom said. “Especially the ones with him putting the extension cords together and sparks flying.”
Bascom purchased 11,000 lights for his Christmas display, and strung them on the house in six days over the course of three weeks. He also has 10 inflatables in the front yard, as well as two boxes for residents and passersby to donate toys for the Toys for Tots campaign.
“I really just wanted to do this for the kids,” he said. “When I was growing up in Oakley, I loved when my parents would drive around and we’d go look at all the lights.”
Bascom and his wife Nicole have three children of their own, as well as four foster children, all ranging in age from 9 to 17 years old.
Being a foster father inspired him to want to give back to the community in some way. He remembered that neighbors near his father’s house in Oakley would collect food or toys, and he contacted them to learn how to get involved with Toys for Tots, he said.
He does not have a set goal for collection, but hopes he can at least fill both boxes.
As for the 11,000 lights on the house, he’s already planning on adding more for next year, for a total of 50,000. The following year, he said there might be even more.
“When I first started this display, I was setting up three days after Halloween,” he said. “My neighbors would walk by, give me funny looks or ask ‘what are you doing, man?’ I had to tell them that I wasn’t going to turn them on until closer to Christmas.”
A truck driver who works some 70 hours a week, Bascom didn’t have a lot of time to put the display up. He’s already working on next year’s display, which will involve some welding, which he plans to learn to do over the next year.
“I’ve already told them I’m going to be in the driveway at some point testing lights that can change into 1,300 different colors,” he said. “I told them, ‘please don’t be angry when I did it.’ They’re supportive of the whole thing though.”