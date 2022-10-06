Deanne Barth is the third parent member of the Vote Lions 4 Lodi group running for the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education.
A lifelong resident of Lodi, Barth is looking to claim the Area 5 seat left vacant by Ron Heberle, who has decided not to seek re-election.
Studies have shown the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning were detrimental to students’ education, as reading levels and math scores have declined, Barth said.
Students have borne the brunt of COVID-19 policies enacted by Sacramento legislators, she added, and she wants to rectify the impacts that have affected the Lodi Unified community.
“Basic instruction is no longer the sole purpose of our educational system,” she said. “As a result, the academic achievement gap between America and other nations continues to widen. We have strayed from our objective, and that needs to change. I want to help in that effort.”
Barth believes her experience in finance and office management makes her the better candidate over opponent Jeff Stroh, a retired Lodi Unified teacher.
She said her background has helped her learn the ins and outs of creating an implementing a budget, as well as making difficult financial decisions.
“As a concerned citizen, I’ve attended and spoken at school board meetings over the past couple of years,” she said. “I’ve watched people with experience and credentials remain silent as Sacramento takes our schools in a direction I and many in our community do not agree with, and I believe it’s time for that direction to be challenged and changed. I feel now is the time to move from the sidelines and be a part of the solution.”
If elected, Barth said she will ensure students remain in classrooms to obtain their education, stating that “what happened in 2020 to 2022 should never happen again.”
She also wants to ensure that the district will be completely transparent with parents as to what goes on inside classrooms.
“We must return to the basics,” she said. “An educator’s role is to provide basic instruction to our community’s children during the course of the school day. Basic instruction includes math, history, science, civics, English, arts, and the trades. All other areas, like social and emotional learning, belong to families to teach.”
Like many of the candidates seeking seats on the Lodi Unified board, this is Barth’s first foray into the public office arena.
Barth, 46, has worked for Verve IT Networks as an office manager for the last 10 years, and spent four years as a court-appointed child advocate.
She and her husband have been married 28 years, and their daughter is a Lodi High School graduate.
Many members of her family have attended Lodi schools for the last six decades, she said.
Believing Lodi parents have been made to feel “unnecessary and unwelcome intruders” their children’s’ education, Barth said there must be a healthy collaboration between students and their families, as well as with teachers, staff and administration within the district.
“As parents, we entrust our children to teachers and administrators to educate and equip them for the future,” she said. “Teachers and administrators do not entrust their students to families. The role of the family is the most important one, and it must be respected. I believe this is currently out of order. Restoring this order will better serve everyone in our community.”
