STOCKTON — Beginning July 6, the San Joaquin County Superior Court system will be open to the public, but it will continue to take reasonable safety precautions to keep the staff, judicial officers, the public and others safe.
Everyone who enters any court facilities in Stockton, Manteca or Lodi must self-attest to being fully vaccinated or unvaccinated. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or decline to answer must wear a face covering to enter the courthouse and at all times while inside.
Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a face covering or practice physical distancing in state and local government buildings.
Clerk offices
The clerk offices at all locations will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Clerk windows for civil, family law and the Lodi and Manteca locations will be open from 3:30-4 p.m. for the purpose of picking up restraining orders; no other in-person business will be conducted.
Clerk offices can also be contacted by visiting www.sjcourts.org for telephone numbers, current hours and information.
There are drop boxes outside of the Stockton and Lodi courthouses. For the Manteca branch and the Juvenile Justice Center, a drop box is located within the buildings. In addition, eFiling is available for Civil, Family Law, Criminal Motions and Probate. Visit https://appfile.sjcourts.org for information.
Civil division
Documents for the civil, small claims and appeals divisions may be submitted by drop box, mail or eFiling. Courtesy copies must be submitted and may only be placed in the drop boxes located on the 10th and 11th floor of the Stockton location.
All Hearings in departments 10A, 10B, 10C, 10D and 11B will be held remotely, unless otherwise directed by the judge or department. Visit www.sjcourts.org/divisions/civil/ for instructions on remote attendance at hearings and requirements for attendance at mandatory settlement conferences. The court has resumed civil jury trials.
Jury services
The jury department has resumed full operations and jurors are being called in for service. All jurors required to report for service will be asked to self-attest upon entry into the courthouse that they are fully vaccinated or unvaccinated. The court will continue to provide face coverings upon entry into the courthouse. For information regarding jury service, visit www.sjcourts.org/divisions/jury-service, or call 209-992-5500 for a jury services staff member.
Family law
Family law documents may be submitted in person at the clerk’s windows on the fourth floor of the Stockton courthouse from 8 a.m. to noon by drop box, mail, or eFiling. For telephone assistance, call 209-992-5690. Questions may be submitted online at www.sjcourts.org/online-services/support. Remote hearings are available upon request and subject to judicial officer’s approval. Mediations will be conducted in person with the parties and mediator only. The parties’ attorneys may appear telephonically for mediations only.
Probate/Dept. 11A
Parties may appear by teleconference rather than appear in person. Instructions and notice for the teleconference line can be found on Form SJPR-001, located on the court website under local forms at www.sjcourts.org/forms-filing/local-forms. Notice of teleconferencing appearance and requirements must be served with any notice of hearing or on its own in all matters.
Settlement conferences and trials are heard in person in the courtroom, and teleconferencing is not allowed for settlement conferences or trials. In limited circumstances teleconference appearance may be allowed for settlement conferences with specific court approval at least 72 hours before the settlement conference.
The court encourages eFiling of probate documents. Documents can submitted in person at the clerk’s windows on the fourth floor of the Stockton courthouse from 8 a.m. to noon, by drop box, or mail, but eFiling is preferred. Faxed documents are no longer accepted.
Questions and inquiries can be submitted online at www.sjcourts.org/divisions/probate/probate-inquiries or by email to sjprobate@sjcourts.org.
Records
Requests for copies are accepted by mail and through the online request at www.sjcourts.org/online-services/records-request. Researchers are able to request an appointment to use a public kiosk for research. The general public can request an appointment to complete research. For more information on requesting copies or appointments see the Records Management Division web page at www.sjcourts.org/divisions/records-management.
Traffic
Traffic payments are accepted online, in person, by mail or using the drop box located at the Stockton Court entrance. Walk-in calendars are suspended.
Online Dispute Resolution for citations is available to you 24 hours a day from your phone, tablet or computer. Visit https://cii2.courtinnovations.com/CASCSJ for more information. The public is encouraged to verify their hearing date, time and location prior to their appearance by visiting https://cms.sjcourts.org/fullcourtweb/start.do.
Collaborative courts
Collaborative Courts are open and remote hearings are available upon request.
Mental Health
Cases continue to be heard remotely.
Self help
The Self-Help Center will be open 8-11 a.m. and by appointment only in the afternoons. Assistance is available at www.sjcourts.org/self-help or by calling 209-992-5283 from 1-4 p.m. For updates about hours of operation and other available self-help online services, visit www.sjcourts.org.