GALT — A man was killed in a solo vehicle accident on Highway 99 early Wednesday morning after he allegedly carjacked the Dodge Durango he was driving.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old man was driving southbound on Highway 99 just south of Highway 50 in Sacramento at about 2 a.m. Wednesday when he observed a male pedestrian walking on the right shoulder of the freeway.
The driver stopped to ask if the pedestrian needed assistance and ended up giving him a ride, the CHP said.
As the pair traveled to the 47th Avenue exit, the passenger became upset when the driver said he could not take him to the location he wanted. The passenger began assaulting the driver, who pulled to the right shoulder.
Both men exited the vehicle, and the passenger continued to assault the driver. The passenger then got back into the vehicle and drove south on Highway 99 at a high rate of speed, leaving the owner on the side of the road, the CHP said.
As the Dodge passed Pringle Road in Galt, it entered a CalTrans road closure and came upon slower moving traffic, where two CHP units were on duty.
The suspect turned the Dodge to the left to avoid slower traffic, collided with a guard rail and overturned. The suspect was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, the CHP said.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision. The suspect’s identity was still unknown Wednesday afternoon. It is also unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
— Wes Bowers