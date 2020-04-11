Of the 253 confirmed cases of coronavirus being reported in San Joaquin County Friday morning, only 21 of those infected reside in Lodi, according to a report released by health officials.
Every Friday, San Joaquin County Public Health Services posts a weekly summary of coronavirus cases online at www.sjcphs.org.
This week’s report indicated that the 21 cases confirmed from Lodi account for just 8.3% of all cases reported in the county since March 20.
By the end of the day Friday, confirmed cases in the county increased to 257, with 14 deaths. Public health officials said the number of cases will continue to rise.
The majority of people diagnosed with coronavirus are from Stockton, officials reported, as 130 residents there have tested positive. Stockton’s cases make up 51.4% of the total number of cases confirmed.
While those 65 years of age and older are more susceptible to the virus, only 50 senior citizens in the county have tested positive. Only one resident younger than 18 has tested positive, and 89 adults between the ages of 50 and 64 have become infected.
The remaining 113 confirmed cases have been adults between the ages of 18 and 49.
In addition, 118 males and 134 females have tested positive, the report states.
Health officials said the county averages about 11 new confirmed cases on a daily basis.
The latest report comes as Public Health Services recommended alternatives to large gatherings to celebrate upcoming holidays such as Easter and Ramadan.
For families wanting to celebrate, officials are recommending postponing visits to relatives, and instead use the phone, video-chat or web-based meetings.
If you want to attend services for the holidays, check your place of worship’s website and social media sites for virtual services.
The county is also asking congregations to refrain from “drive-in” services, where attendees can participate from their car.
Next week is also National Public Health Week, and Public Health Services highlighted some of its efforts in leading the COVID-19 response, as well as some of the programs and services involved. San Joaquin County’s health department is currently processing COVID-19 specimens for seven counties, with a turnaround time of sample results between eight and 48 hours.
“While the bulk of public health response activities, including normal operation, happens behind the scenes, the public should find comfort in the fact that the Public Health Services workforce is highly competent and dedicated to protecting the health of all who live, work and play in San Joaquin County,” director Zienna Blackwell-Rodriquez said in a media statement Friday. “We appreciate the public’s support of our efforts and adherence to our orders and guidelines, as we are in this together.”