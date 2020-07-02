BURSON — On June 28 at about 12:25 p.m., the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning at Lake Camanche in Burson.
Witnesses told deputies a 12-year-old male entered the water near the Eucalyptus day use area, and a few minutes later, the boy, who couldn’t swim, began having trouble, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A 17-year-old friend was able to grab the boy and hand him to another nearby swimmer. However, he was unable to get himself to safety. It was reported the teen became tired, suffered a cramp in his lower leg and subsequently went under water.
Marine safety deputies from the Calaveras and Amador county sheriff’s offices and Amador Marine Safety Unit searched the area, but the teen was ultimately found by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Dive Team about 30 feet from shore in 14 feet of water.
This is the second drowning incident within two weeks in Calaveras County. Identification of the teen is pending.
— Wes Bowers
More pop-up plays available
LODI — After the success of their pop-up “Alice in Wonderland” series, Changing Faces Theater Company will launch a second pop-up tour, this time of “Robin Hood.”
Instead of being held indoors at a theater, the shows go out to the community upon request. They’re held outdoors in locations where there is plenty of room for social distancing.
A limited number of showtimes will be available between late August and October. Anyone interested in signing up to host a performance may contact Changing Faces artistic director Mike Bartram at mbartram.cftc@comcast.net.
— K. Cathey
Acampo to get mosquito spraying
ACAMPO — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying for adult mosquitoes between 5 and 7 a.m. today. The spraying will take place in rural north Acampo, north to Liberty Road, south to East Spiess Road, east to Highway 99 and west to Lower Sacramento Road.
The district will use DeltaGard.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey
‘AskSJC’ Chatbot to be on website
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County has implemented a Chatbot feature on its website called “AskSJC.”
The app uses a chat interface, though users will be talking to a “bot” rather than a human being.
Staff submitted more than 230 known facts about the county to AskSJC, which can respond to complete sentences or simple key word inquires. AskSJC can also suggest alternatives searches and provide helpful suggestions to users.
“If members of the public are looking for answers for questions and cannot reach county staff, AskSJC is a good alternative to help get a quick answer,” said Chris Cruz, the county’s Information Systems Division director.
Find AskSJC in the bottom right hand side of the county’s website at www.sjgov.org.
— Wes Bowers