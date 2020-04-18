A local restaurant and a bakery are each giving back to the essential workers who are putting their safety on the line during the pandemic.
Frosted Flour’s Lisa Hassett said she has been giving away cupcakes and cakes to several fire departments, police stations, the hospital, convalescence homes and nonprofits in the community.
Village Coffee is accepting monetary donations online and at their Lodi Avenue location (416 W. Lodi Ave.), and are using the funds to feed essential workers in Lodi.
“All these people who are working, why not try to do something for them?,” said Julie Jette, co-owner of Village Coffee. “And at the same time it helps keep my employees working.”
Jette said they have received over $3,000 in donations so far, and donated around 380 meals to hospital and convalescent home workers and ambulance crews, and are set to feed the Lodi Police Department Saturday.
And it’s not just lunches they have been providing.
“At the hospital, because they have a way of rotating out their nurses, we’ve been doing breakfast, lunch and dinner. So we’re doing dinner for those working late into the night.”
They’ve been serving sandwiches, soups and salads, and said people have been very appreciative.
“People are just so thankful,” Jette said. “In this time, you’ve got to really be creative and at the same time, do what is right. I believe in that.”
Frosted Flour’s Hassett said donating her desserts is a way to make people smile, and fill their bellies, during difficult times.
“Because everybody is struggling right now, some people may not get a meal, whether dessert is a meal or not. It helps people out, it may make them smile, and even fills their tummies a little with some sweetness.”
Hassett said business has been good lately, noting she has been receiving a lot of orders for the “poop emoji” cupcakes, as well as the toilet paper and mask cakes. She said last week was one of the busiest of her life.
“I am so happy with how the community has supported me,” she said.
Prior to business picking up Hassett said she was forced to lay off employees, but due to strong customer support she has been able to bring some back for a few hours.
And since her customers have been supporting her, she feels it’s important to pay that forward.
“Anybody who is supporting me, who is purchasing from me, I am trying to give back as good as I can,” she said. “I do everything I can to help out the community as much as I can.”
Jette said it’s her love for Lodi that drives her to support the community. The restaurant often helps people in need, whether they need a roll of toilet paper, a gallon off milk, or a loaf of bread.
“Because it’s Lodi, it’s my heart, it’s what we do,” she said.