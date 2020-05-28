Cars and trucks decorated in purple and gold snaked through the Tokay High parking lot Wednesday morning, as the Lodi school celebrated the graduating class of 2020.
In a classic white convertible decorated with purple garlands around the windshield, a star affixed to the hood and side, and colorful balloons in the back, graduate Jerry Osborne arrived in style.
Fellow graduate Tyler Seefried rode through the parking lot in a boat pulled by his family, who cheered as they rolled through the bus loop so the graduate could pick up his diploma. Other graduates waved and cheered while standing up through sunroofs.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on large gatherings, Tokay High school officials had to forgo traditional ceremonies and find other ways to celebrate their graduates. In addition to the virtual graduation that streamed live Wednesday evening, they organized a drive-through graduation experience on the day the traditional graduation would have taken place.
“Since we can’t be indoors, we’re doing it out here in our bus loop and taking pictures with all our decorations and giving our students their diplomas,” Tokay Principal Erik Sandstrom explained. “It gives them some closure to the last part of the year that they missed out a lot on, so we’re doing what we can to have that final celebration for them.”
The graduates, clad in purple caps and gowns, pulled into the student parking lot of the school. A parent group gave them each a T-shirt before they got out of their cars for photo opportunities. Signs directed them to follow social distancing guidelines as they moved between three different photo stations. At one, they got to have their picture taken with a cardboard cutout of their principal. At the other stations, they posed by large, golden 2020 balloons under purple and golden balloon arches.
“It’s a little different, but it’s cute, I really love it, it’s really pretty,” graduate Mia Misasi said of the experience.
“I was a little upset when I found out we weren’t gonna walk on stage, but it’s better than nothing. I am more than grateful to at least have something as a graduate, so I am very grateful that this is what’s happening,” she said.
Graduate Itzel Gonzalez said the last few months have been challenging.
“Being a senior during the COVID pandemic was a little hard. A lot of our big milestones were canceled, but I think that we’ve all got to remember that it’s not just an individual problem, we’re going through it together,” she said.
Assistant Principal You Lor, who organized the event, wanted to honor the school’s graduating seniors and their accomplishments.
“It’s been a very challenging year for our senior class of 2020, so we wanted to do something just to recognize them.”
He appreciated how cooperative students and parents have been through the obstacles brought by the pandemic.
“I think that parents and students have been very cooperative, the staff has really contributed to this whole production here, and I think we’ve done a good job in terms of honoring our seniors,” he said.
Yor said that in addition to having the virtual graduation online, the school will compile the pictures of the graduates with their families in a virtual photo album, and share that with the graduates and families.
Graduate Fabian Magana stood in the shade of trees while waiting for his ride to pull around into the bus loop. He too, rode in style, flanked by fellow graduate David Molina and friend Hammad Khan, who graduated from Vista Oak Charter. They rode on a flatbed trailer with large speakers playing music and sat on a wooden bench, decorated in gold and purple, balloons tied to a pop-up roof for shade. His mom Maria Espinosa ran alongside, waiving a “Class of 2020” sign and cheering them on.
“We’re proud of them, we’re very proud of them!,” she exclaimed. “Under the circumstances, they did an awesome job, and we’re proud of them, no matter what.”
After the graduates moved through the stations in the parking lot, it was time for the biggest moment of the day. They pulled into the bus circle, where Sandstrom was waiting under the final gold and purple arch, with “Pomp and Circumstance” playing on loud speakers. Along the drive, school staff cheered and waived signs. “Tokay seniors rock!” one read. One by one, they pulled up and handed their name cards over. Teacher Jamie Anaforian read the names.
“Congratulations! Good job!,” Sandstrom cheered as he handed them their diplomas. Then they drove off, fresh high school graduates, into their future.