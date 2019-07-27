A man suspected of burglarizing a Lodi church earlier this year was arrested by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies this week.
Deputy Andrea Lopez, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said Travis Lee Elliott, 38, was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop near a Lodi hotel.
Elliott is suspected of breaking into The Home Church, located at 11451 West Lane, in January and taking several items from the property, including a computer and home improvement tools, among other items, Lopez said.
The total value of items and property taken from the church was unknown, she said.
According to Lopez, a vehicle used in the burglary was captured on surveillance footage on the church's security system.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office were able to locate Elliott at a Lodi area hotel this week, and located his vehicle Thursday afternoon driving near the business, Lopez said.
Elliott was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, vandalism causing more than $400 and three counts of first degree burglary, according to the Sheriff's Office booking log.
He was also arrested on charges from 2016 that include manufacturing a leaded cane and being a felon in possession of a stun gun, according to his arrest information.
He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail with no bail and is scheduled to appear in the Lodi branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court on Aug. 2 at 8:15 a.m.