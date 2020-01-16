Following a dry spell to start the new year, today’s forecast calls for intermittent showers and strong winds in Lodi.
According to Frank Strait, a senior meteorologist with private forecasting firm Accuweather.com, the Central Valley is expected to receive half an inch to an inch of rain today.
“There will be light showers early in the morning around 7 a.m. but more substantial rainfall is expected around noon,” Strait said.
Wind speeds will start to pick up by 7 a.m., with gusts reaching 30 mph by 10 a.m., he said.
“The weather is expected to calm down at night closer to 10 p.m., with partial cloud cover through the weekend,” Strait said.
Lodi is not expected to receive showers again until early next week, according to Strait.
Strait said California’s wet season started dry with zero precipitation in October and delayed rainfalls for the month of November, which received its first rainfall towards the Thanksgiving holiday.
“In December, the valley received 3. 34 inches of rain, which is slightly above average rainfall for the month. On average, December sees 2.2 inches of rain,” he said.
Strait warns that January is expected to fall below average perception levels for the valley.
Strait also reported a low-pressure system dropping southward along the east side of the Sierra Nevada, which is expected to generate strong northwesterly winds across the San Joaquin Valley.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, in place from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday for a large stretch of the central and southern Sierra range and the surrounding foothills.
About one to two feet of snow is expected as low as 2,000 to 3,000 feet, with local peaks getting up to three feet by the end of the week, according to the NWS. Forecasters warn of major delays, likely chain controls and road closures in the mountains amid near-whiteout conditions, and are highly discouraging mountain travel until Friday.
Caltrans is scheduled to close Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4, Monitor Pass on Highway 89 and Sonora Pass on Highway 108, and recommends motorists utilize alternative routes heading towards the Sierra.
Caltrans will assess the routes to determine closure status. For more information about closures visit www.dot.ca.gov.
In Lodi, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the week, with sunshine through the weekend, Strait said.
The break from the rain will be brief, however. More rain is expected to fall early next week.
Michael McGough with The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.