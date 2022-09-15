STOCKTON — Almonds continued to be San Joaquin County’s top agricultural commodity in 2021, despite a 34.6% decrease in value, according to officials.

San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner Tim Pelican presented the 2021 Crop Report to the board of supervisors Tuesday, and said the gross value of agricultural production for 2021 was nearly $3.2 billion, an increase of 5.34% from the 2020.

