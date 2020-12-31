Prominent Lodi eye doctor Henry Zeiter passes away

The founder of one of the most prominent eye care groups in Northern California has died at the age of 86.
Dr. Henry Joseph Zeiter, founder of Zeiter Eye Medical Group, Inc., died of congestive heart failure at his Lodi home on Dec. 20 with his wife and daughter at his side.
“He just loved life,” his son Dr. John Zeiter said. “He did not want to die. He was a fighter, and he was fighting for the last couple of years.”
Born in Serhel, Lebanon in 1934, Henry Zeiter’s family moved to Caracas, Venezuela when he was 14 and then to Windsor, Ontario, Canada when he was 16, where he graduated from Assumption High School and learned English.
He studied philosophy, literature and sciences at Assumption College in Windsor; the latter subject led him to pursue an interest in medicine.
After graduating from the University of Western Ontario Medical School, Zeiter landed an internship and residency in ophthalmology at Harper Hospital and the Kresge Eye Institute in Detroit.
It was there he met his wife Carol, and the two were married in 1961.
After completing his residency, Zeiter and his wife relocated to Stockton in 1962, where he founded Zeiter Eye Medical Group in the city’s downtown.
Zeiter operated the company as a single practice until 1982, when his nephew Joseph joined the practice.
Three years later, they opened the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Zeiter Eye, one of the first ambulatory surgical facilities in the state.
Son John Zeiter joined the practice in 1992, and the company opened a new ambulatory surgery center on March Lane in 2007. The company merged with Lodi Optometry Group in 2012.
Today, Zeiter Eye consists of six ophthalmologists, eight optometrists and 100 staff members in five full-time locations and three part-time locations in addition to the ambulatory surgery center.
Henry Zeiter retired in 2006, but his son, nephew and great-nephew continue to provide optical care to residents of San Joaquin County.
John Zeiter said his father performed more than 25,000 surgeries during his career.
Henry Zeiter was a true Renaissance man who loved languages — he spoke six fluently — and classical music, appearing in about three operas with the Stockton Opera Company and conducting symphonies with the Stockton Symphony Orchestra about 30 years ago, John said. Zeiter even served as the symphony’s president.
He loved to joke and was the life of many parties, always ready to talk to anyone about anything, his son said.
“He had a great memory, too,” John Zeiter said. “He could tell you the birth dates and dates of deaths of Mozart, Beethoven or Brahms, and then you could pick 50 artists like Monet or Mamet, and he could tell you when and where they lived. He was somewhat of a genius.”
A parishioner of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Lodi, Henry Zeiter became a Discalced Carmelite Secular and Knight of the Holy Sepulchre.
He served on the Board of Governors at Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula for 33 years, and was also instrumental in creating the Health Plan of San Joaquin, serving on its board of directors for many years.
John Zeiter said his father loved to travel, taking the family on trips to Europe as often as he could.
“We’d get up at 6 a.m., and he’d take us to a cathedral, two churches, two museums and two tombs,” he said. “He really tried to culture us children. And he was very energetic. I think we all learned to be energetic and overachievers from him.”
When not vacationing in Europe, Henry Zeiter would take the family on trips closer to home. From about 1967 to 1980, he would put a sign in the company’s front door every Aug. 1 stating he’d be back after Labor Day, then take the family up to a cabin on the American River, John Zeiter said.
“He was very proud that I, his nephew and his son, joined him in the practice,” John Zeiter said. “He was very proud of the practice he built. He was an excellent ophthalmologist.”