LODI — At approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 3, Lodi Police Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 Block of Railroad Avenue.
Detectives responded for follow up and were able to identify a suspect (17-year-old male) in the shooting. No one was struck by the gunfire.
The suspect was stopped on Lower Sacramento Road just south of Harney Lane. A loaded handgun was found inside his vehicle.
A search warrant was later served in the 100 block of Heirloom Avenue. Another loaded handgun was located in the suspect’s room.
The suspect was booked at Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon and numerous weapons charges. The suspect’s name is being withheld due to his age.
— Oula Miqbel
Highway 12 , I-5 and Highway 99 ramps to have closures
LODI — The California Department of Transportation will perform various intermittent full connector-ramp closures from eastbound and westbound Highway 12 in Flag City and in Lodi for striping operations. Work will occur as follows:
• Intermittent ramp closures from eastbound and westbound Highway 12 to northbound and southbound Interstate 5 in Flag City, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent ramp closures from eastbound and westbound Highway 12 to southbound Highway 99, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Caltrans will also perform various lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound Highway 99 from the Stanislaus County line to Acampo Road for construction and maintenance work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Work will occur as follows:
• Intermittent closure of the left lane and off-ramp on northbound Highway 99 at Kettleman Lane, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent on-ramp closure from Turner Road to northbound Highway 99, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Intermittent off-ramp closure from southbound Highway 99 to Turner Road, Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Intermittent off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Acampo Road, Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi library is offering computer classes
LODI — The Lodi public Library offers classes at its Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St. All classes require advance registration. Visit the library, call (209) 333-5554, or email Lodi.
• Advanced Excel: Oct. 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to noon
• Fun With Word - Cards: Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon
• Fun With Word - Flyers: Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon
•Genealogy with Jacqi: This month’s topic “Delving into DNA: Using the Tools of Genetic Genealogy,” Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
• Microsoft Word: Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23, 3-6 p.m.
• Managing Files and Folders: Oct. 16-17, 9 a.m. to noon
• Computer Basics: Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Wes Bowers
Hearing to address Galt’s transit needs
GALT —The Sacramento Area Council of Governments will be holding its annual transit needs hearing in Galt on Oct. 30 to help identify any unmet transit needs within the region, public comment will begin at 2 p.m. at the City of Galt Council Chambers, 380 Civic Drive. Spanish translation will be provided.
The City of Galt, Sacramento County, Storer and SACOG are looking for comments and suggestions that will help plan and improve transit services within the Sacramento region,such as South County Transit/Link General Public Dial-a-Ride, Delta Route, Highway 99 Express and Galt/Sacramento Commuter Express.
SACOG wants to know if the bus, dial-a-ride, paratransit, or light rail services are meeting the needs of Galt residents.
— Oula Miqbel
Astronomy in the Park to be today in Stockton
STOCKTON — Stockton Astronomical Society will be hosting Astronomy in the Park today at 6:45 p.m. at Oak Grove Regional Park, 4520 W. Eight Mile Road, Stockton.
Volunteers from the Stockton Astronomical Society will be setting up their telescopes so attendees can look for Mercury and Venus.
Activities and viewing are free, but there is a $6 parking fee to enter the park
For more information about Astronomy in the Park visit http://www. stocktonastro.org/
— Oula Miqbel
Art exhibit focuses on humanitarian crisis
STOCKTON — The humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the plight of asylum seekers will be highlighted in the “Latinx: Art Beyond the Border” exhibit at the L.H. Horton Jr. Gallery on the Delta College campus, 5151 Pacific Ave. in Stockton.
The exhibit runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 7. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 17, with a closing reception titled “Celebration of Unity” at noon Nov. 7.
Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (209) 954-5131.
— Wes Bowers