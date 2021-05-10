After four months of being shut down a second time due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Lodi Stadium 12 Cinemas recently reopened.
“While we have always been dedicated to providing a safe and friendly environment for our guests and employees, additional steps are being taken to comply with guidelines outlined by state and county offices,” Santa Rosa Entertainment Group said on its website last week.
Those steps include requiring masks at all times unless guests are eating or drinking during the show. Those who do not have masks upon entering can purchase one for $1.
Theater employees will monitor auditoriums throughout each performance. If guests are found not wearing masks, they will be visited by employees, the company said.
Capacity in auditoriums is limited to 50%, and seating selection systems at the box office will block certain seats to ensure social distancing protocols are met.
The company is encouraging using cards when purchasing tickets at the box office to reduce contact, but cash will be accepted.
However, cash will not be accepted at the concession stand or the Hollywood & Wine Bistro & Bar. If a guest does not have a card, they can purchase a gift card at the box office with cash. The gift card can then be used for transactions inside the theater.
Only classic concession items such as popcorn, hot dogs, candy and nachos will be available for now, and refills will be temporarily unavailable to reduce contact.
Hand sanitizers will be stationed throughout the theater as well.
For more information, visit www.santarosacinemas/lodi
12.