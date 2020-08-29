Tuesday
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
Key items:
- Receive update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Receive update on the 2019 Crop Report.
When and where: 9 a.m. Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org or the board’s YouTube channel.
Lodi Unified School District Board of Education
Key items:
- Public hearing to discuss the Learning Continuity Plan.
- Hold discussion on creating a facilities and risk management position.
- Proposed adoption of an unmanned drone policy.
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, online at GoToWebinar.com or the board’s YouTube channel.
Galt City Council
Key item: Receive presentation of East Galt Infill Annexation/Simmerhorn Ranch Project.
When and where: 6 p.m. Tuesday, online at www.ci.galt.us.
Wednesday
Lodi City Council
Key items:
- Receive Grand Jury report on response to homeless citizens.
- Approve final location for tiny home project.
When and where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, online at www.lodi.gov or www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.