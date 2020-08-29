Tuesday

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors

Key items:

  • Receive update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Receive update on the 2019 Crop Report.

When and where: 9 a.m. Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org or the board’s YouTube channel.

Lodi Unified School District Board of Education

Key items:

  • Public hearing to discuss the Learning Continuity Plan.
  • Hold discussion on creating a facilities and risk management position.
  • Proposed adoption of an unmanned drone policy.

When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, online at GoToWebinar.com or the board’s YouTube channel.

Galt City Council

Key item: Receive presentation of East Galt Infill Annexation/Simmerhorn Ranch Project.

When and where: 6 p.m. Tuesday, online at www.ci.galt.us.

Wednesday

Lodi City Council

Key items:

  • Receive Grand Jury report on response to homeless citizens.
  • Approve final location for tiny home project.

When and where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, online at www.lodi.gov or www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus