Suspect arrested in Lodi double homicide

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 53-year-old Christopher Lee Holland, of Lodi, faced two counts of murder in San Joaquin County Superior Court earlier that day in the homicide of James and Mary Reiswig.
According to the San Joaquin County Jail database, Holland was arrested Dec. 18, a day after the Reiswigs were found inside their rural Kingdon Road home west of Lodi and south of Flag City. Holland was booked on suspicion of two counts of robbery, two counts of murder, discharging a firearm, and using a firearm to cause great bodily injury.
A relative found the couple dead in their home at about 8 a.m. Dec. 17.
Holland’s next appearance is Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the Stockton courthouse, according to the county jail’s booking information. He is being held at the jail without bail.
Deputy Alan Sanchez, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said the homicide is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random crime. He said there is a connection between Holland and the victims.
According to San Joaquin County court records, a Stephen Reiswig sued Holland for harassment in 2018, and requested a restraining order. The case was still pending, according to the court.
Late Thursday afternoon, neighbors of James and Mary Reiswig, 77 and 76 respectively, said they were relieved to know that an arrest had been made in the case.
“Now we can rest a little easier,” said Ted Lehr, who has lived across the street from the Reiswigs for 27 years. “Knowing they got him, that part is nice to know. Now the family can rest easier, too.”
Lehr shared fond memories of the Reiswigs, including attending dinners with the couple at the Portuguese Hall in Thornton where they were members of the Our Lady of Fatima Society.
“It’s weird not seeing them when I come out,” Lehr said, glancing across Kingdon Road.
In the house next to the Reiswig residence, a weary-looking Frank Vera sat in a car in his driveway. Vera, who moved to Kingdon Road 20 years ago, said he didn’t sleep for several nights after learning last Thursday’s shocking news.
“It’s like something you see on TV. You never think something like that will happen here,” he said. “It’s too close for comfort.”
The Reiswigs were good, kind people, Vera said, recalling that when his house burned down in 2006, the couple came over that night and supplied his family with blankets, sweaters and slippers as they escaped the fire.
“They were the nicest people. They didn’t deserve that,” he said.
Like Lehr, Vera said that the arrest of Holland brought a needed sense of relief to the residents of Kingdon Road and the surrounding area.
Holland has a long history of run-ins with the law. He was arrested in Stockton on suspicion of second degree burglary in March 2019, and the courts listed that case disposed.
In September of that year, he was arrested in Stockton on suspicion of making criminal threats and exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm. That case has also been listed as disposed.
In March 2016, he was arrested in Lodi on a number of charges, including evading police, obstruction, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, as well as DUI. That case was also disposed, according to court records.
Holland has a long history of run-ins with law enforcement dates. In 1989, he was arrested in Sacramento County on felony robbery charges, that county’s court records show. He pleaded guilty and received five years probation, but violated that probation in 1991 and again in 1994. He was then sentenced to four years in state prison in 1994.
Sacramento County court records also indicate he was arrested in 1990 on misdemeanor aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation.
In 2007, he was sentenced to eight years and eight months in state prison on charges of felony joyriding, evading a police officer and resisting arrest, according to Sacramento County records.
He also has past convictions in that county on drug possession and DUI charges.
Sanchez said the Reiswig homicide investigation is still active and deputies are following multiple leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call 209-468-4400 and reference case #20-27003.