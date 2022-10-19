After some unseasonably warm October weather, Lodi finally has some cool days ahead — but is unlikely to get any rain on Saturday.
The high today is expected to be around 90, said Scott Homan, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“That’s about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year,” he said.
While AccuWeather doesn’t keep records specific to Lodi, he said, the record high for Oct. 19 for Stockton is 92 degrees, set in 2020. Wednesday’s high could challenge that record.
High pressure has been bringing warm weather to much of the state, but Homan said that a new low pressure trough well to the north of Lodi will be bringing cooler temperatures to the region.
“We’re still going to see a pretty warm day on Thursday,” he said, with highs in the high 80s, but Friday will be a little cooler.
That day, Lodi can expect plenty of sun and a high in the low 80s, just slightly above normal.
Temperatures should drop to the low 70s by Saturday — a couple degrees below the normal average for Oct. 22 — and Lodi residents can expect a cloudy, gray sky. However, Homan dashed hopes of rain on Saturday. While it’s not impossible, it doesn’t seem very likely, he said.
“Currently, we feel all of the moisture will remain north of Lodi,” he said.
AccuWeather is predicting showers across extreme Northern California and down along the Sierra, with a possibility for a little snow well above 9,000 feet, he said.
The cool weather should last through at least the early part of next week, with temperatures in the low 70s and plenty of sun on Sunday and Monday.
And there’s still a very small chance that October won’t be completely dry. In the long range, there’s a possibility of rain toward the end of the month, after Oct. 27, though long-range forecasts can change, Homan warned.
“That’s showing a chance for some shower activity for that week, but again, we’ll have to wait and see,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.