- 21,187 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,133 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 107 in Woodbridge, 64 in Lockeford, 145 in Acampo, 24 in rural Galt, and 11 in Thornton. There have been 484 deaths. 20,008 may have recovered. On Friday, 33 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 7 in intensive care; 3 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 2 in the ICU.
- 24,192 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 635 in Galt and 32 in Isleton. There have been 468 deaths. 22,304 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 79 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 18 in intensive care.
- 333 total cases in Calaveras County, with 17 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 310 patients are considered recovered.
- 272 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, no patients was hospitalized with COVID-19. 249 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 17,198 cases in Stanislaus County, with 391 deaths. 16,575 patients may have recovered.
- 22,408 cases in Alameda County, with 439 deaths.
- 17,997 cases in Contra Costa County, with 234 deaths.
- 861,476 total cases in California, with 16,830 deaths.
- 8,043,312 cases in the United States, with 218,496 deaths. 3,197,539 have recovered.
- 39,206,895 cases worldwide, with 1,102,146 deaths. 27,006,465 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.