Next week, Lodi residents will have the chance to sample some of the best Hispanic and Latin food around, as well as compete for the title of ultimate eater during a day filled with music, dancing and family fun.
The Lodi Arts Commission is hosting the 13th Annual Taco Truck Cook-off at Hale Park, 209 E. Elm St., from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Commissioner Cathy Metcalf, the event’s organizer, said she is hoping to have seven taco trucks at the park this year, including El Sazon De la More, Tacos El Catrin, La Bambas, and La Morentia, among others.
Participating trucks have the chance to win two awards in the “People’s Choice” and the “Judges” categories.
The Judges’ Award is presented by a panel of “official tasters” who sample the wares of each competing truck. First prize will receive $100, and the runner-up will receive $50.
For the People’s Choice award, each truck will be assigned a number, and event attendees will drop their favorite eatery’s number in a basket. The truck with the most tallies by 2:45 p.m. will receive a commemorative sandwich board.
Returning this year is the Taco Eating Contest, in which five participants compete to eat 10 tacos in the shortest amount of time.
Everything on the plate — including food that falls out of the taco — must be eaten.
“It was really popular last year,” Metcalf said. “We weren’t sure how many people were going to sign up, or even watch, but there was a pretty good-sized crowd. I think we might expand the contest area this year so more people can watch.”
First place in the contest is awarded $100, and second and third place receives $75 and $50, respectively.
The arts commission will also have Taco Truck Cook-off hats and shirts for purchase, and Michael David Winery, Oak Ridge Vineyards and Zinderella Wine will have some of their samplings to drink and purchase.
There will also be a beer garden for those who don’t drink wine.
As always, the Yolotl Tonantzin Dancers will perform a “blessing of the earth” ceremony to start the event at noon, and other entertainment throughout the day includes Ballet Folklorico Raices Mexicanos and a roaming Mariachi band.
A children’s art booth will again feature work completed by youngsters, and members of the Lodi police and fire departments will be on hand to meet and greet residents.
“It’s just a wonderful, fun, family event,” Metcalf said.
