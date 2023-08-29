06_08_19_TACO_COOK_OFF_15.JPG

BEA AHBECK/NEWS-SENTINEL La Picosita's Alexa Ochoa and Alfonso Ochoa prepare food during the ninth annual Taco Truck Cookoff at Hale Park in Lodi Saturday, June 8, 2019.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

Next week, Lodi residents will have the chance to sample some of the best Hispanic and Latin food around, as well as compete for the title of ultimate eater during a day filled with music, dancing and family fun.

The Lodi Arts Commission is hosting the 13th Annual Taco Truck Cook-off at Hale Park, 209 E. Elm St., from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9.