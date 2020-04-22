LODI — At 8:30 a.m. April 16, Lodi Police Department officers responded to a fight inside an apartment in the 400 block of East Locust Street.
Officers contacted 26-year-old Lodi resident Miguel Garcia at the residence, and noticed ammunition for a handgun inside. Officers then learned Garcia was prohibited from owning a firearm because of prior criminal convictions.
Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant and located an
handgun without a serial number inside the apartment. Garcia was arrested and booked into Lodi City Jail on multiple firearms and gang charges.
— Wes Bowers
Sprouts to offer grocery pickup at Lodi store
LODI — Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded grocery pickup to 27 of its stores in Northern California, including the Lodi store on East Harney Lane.
Customers can visit www.sprouts.com/order to shop online. The service allows customers to plan grocery pickup for the same day or to schedule several days in advance, subject to availability.
Customers are alerted once their order has been prepared and is ready for pickup. Their personal Sprouts shopper will bring the groceries to a designated pickup parking spot once the customer arrives and checks in.
Sprouts also offers local grocery delivery through Instacart.
— K. Cathey
Galt High School storage units burglarized
GALT — The Galt High School baseball team is asking for the public’s help in identifying who broke into two storage units on campus before Tuesday morning.
The team posted information about the burglary on its Facebook page at 10 a.m. Tuesday, stating that nearly every item inside was taken.
Some of the items include two Jugs pitching machines, three sets of catchers gear, several boxes of new baseballs, gloves, bats, helmets, hitting tools, the public address and sound system, speakers, and general tools such as rakes and shovels, the team said.
If anyone has information about the burglary, contact Galt Police Department at 209-366-7000.
— Wes Bowers
Citations for speeding over 100 mph jump 87%
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans announced a joint effort with the California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety on Wednesday to urge drivers in the state to slow down, given a recent 87% increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 miles an hour that coincides with decreased traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between March 19, when the state’s stay-at-home order began, to April 19, the CHP reported issuing 2,493 citations statewide for speeding more than 100 mph, compared to 1,335 during the same period last year. This increase in citations occurred as Caltrans has measured an average decline in traffic volume on state roads of approximately 35% compared to this time last year.
— Wes Bowers