Since the establishment of a holiday honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it has been an initiative of many volunteer nonprofit organizations to give back to the community.
King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’”
That question could not be a better topic for Cheryl Francis, founder of Grace and Mercy Charitable Foundation.
“Dr. King’s legacy, what he stood for in our lives and country is exceptionally important to me,” Francis said Monday as keynote speaker during the annual Celebration of Unity hosted by the Breakthrough Project.
“It is my life’s mission and life’s work to help others,” she said. “That’s actually how Grace and Mercy got started 10 years ago. When I looked around and saw that there were a lot of people that were out there helping. But they were just a number, a statistic. So I asked God to give me the strength and give me the direction for which way he wanted me to go.”
On Dec. 13, 2010 at 10:30 p.m., Francis said God woke her up and told her to start her own nonprofit organization. Since that day, she said it has been her goal to help others, no matter where they are in life.
The theme of this year’s Celebration of Unity is “helping,” and Breakthrough Project member Kathryn Siddle said Francis was the first person who came to mind when the theme was finalized.
Over the last decade, Grace and Mercy Charitable Foundation has fed, clothed, and provided support services to 42,000 homeless, elderly and less fortunate individuals a year in Lodi and the surrounding communities.
When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, the nonprofit provided personal protective equipment to the people it serves, and was still able to provide 1,000 turkey and ham meals during the holiday season to those who might not have had anything to eat.
“Out motto is ‘to serve, leaving the community better than we found it,’” she said. “When we come together to help others, it is one of the most important, euphoric feelings that you can ever have. The gift of giving opens up your heart. The most important thing we give is hope and second chances. We’ve actually seen our homeless and those we help transition into volunteers and extremely productive citizens of our community.”
Because of the pandemic, Francis said her organization has had to find creative ways to continue its mission, including preparing and delivering homemade meals through Doordash, calling and checking up on seniors living in assisted living centers, or simply homemade crafts as a family. She said everyone can do something to help their fellow man.
Francis said King’s words of identifying with the underprivileged, giving his life to the hungry and to those who have been left out, are extremely influential.
“That is my heartbeat, that is the way I feel.” she said. “We at Grace and Mercy are doing what we can to leave our footprints on society. I pray one day we will able to see Dr. King’s words, his dream, come true and be a full reality. What are you doing to serve others? I live these words daily. It has become a lifestyle and a mission.”
Izabella Salazar, a fifth-grade student from Larson Elementary School, read her first-place essay for the Art Raab Memorial Essay Contest during Monday’s event, and said while the Civil Rights Act was passed some 60 years ago, she didn’t think people of color at that time would have ever known they would still face discrimination in 2020.
Salazar recalled finding her mother watching African American actor Sterling K. Brown speak about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery during an Instagram interview. Arbery was shot by a white man in Glynn County, Ga., last February while he was jogging, and Brown said the 25-year-old was stereotyped as a criminal because of the color of his skin.
Hearing Brown speak made Salazar think of Mahatma Ghandi’s advice to “be the change you wish to see in the world,” she said.
“In everything we do, we must be the change,” she said. “The change begins with being more loving, fair and kind to everyone to build a world without racism.”
Salazar said her mother always taught her to accept people for who they are, not the color of their skin, adding we are all part of one race: the human race.
Other fifth-graders recognized for their essays included Reese Elementary School student Gianna Silva, Vinewood Elementary student Finnegan Tomek an Woodbridge Elementary student Natalia Cordero, who placed second and third and received an honorable mention, respectively.
Larson student Eli Bacon placed first in the sixth-grade level, and Julia Morgan Elementary School student Haley Grace Klein placed second. Larson students Hannah Schneider and Madison Salazar placed third and received an honorable mention, respectively.
Maria and Jared Ditmore were both honored as 2021 Peacemakers for founding A New Lodi as a response to witnessing the unequal treatment given to people of color, as well as others across the country.
Christie Muresan and Sadie Scott were also named 2021 Peacemakers for helping the community’s unsheltered population this year.
Susan Hye was honored posthumously as a 2021 Peacemaker for her commitment to serving the community, including volunteering as a library adult literacy tutor since 1990.
To view the entire Celebration of Unity, visit www.tinyurl.com/LodiUnity2021.