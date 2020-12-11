Investigators believe an early morning blaze near School and Spruce streets Thursday may be the result of arson, Lodi Fire Department officials said.
At about 2:22 a.m., firefighters responded to an initial report of a tree fire in the area, Battalion Chief Shane Langone said, and only one engine arrived on scene.
“When they got on scene, they requested a full structure response,” he said. “They found a fully-engulfed garage, which was attached to a two-story, multiple-unit complex. The fire was going up the walls, got into an attic and started a gas fire up there.”
Langone said four of the eight units were damaged by the blaze, and seven residents were displaced. The fire was under control by 3 a.m., he said, but crews were on scene until about 5:30 a.m. cleaning up debris.
The Red Cross was able to place the displaced residents in local hotel rooms, Langone said.
He did not have an exact estimate of the damage caused by the fire, but said it could be anywhere in the range of $500,000.
At first, the cause of the fire was unknown, Langone said, but a neighboring building had a security camera pointed at the complex.
“The video is very grainy, but it appears that a homeless individual can be seen walking into the bushes near the building, and he stays there for about two to three minutes,” Langone said. “About five minutes after he leaves, you can see a fire start to burn.”
The fire is considered suspicious, but Langone said it may be difficult to identify the individual in the security footage.
“It could have been a lot worse,” Langone said. “Especially when it got up into that attic. But our guys did a phenomenal job, and everyone got out safely. Luckily only four units were damaged instead of all eight.”
The fire department had a busy day responding to four other fires Wednesday, two of which appeared to be started by transients.
According to the Lodi Police Department activity log, a homeless individual had started a fire near the railroad tracks at East Locust and North Sacramento streets at 7:25 a.m. that day.
At 12:30 p.m., a homeless woman was seen lighting magazines in a trash can on fire near West Lockeford Street and Ham Lane, while another small fire was reported across the street from the Grace Point Church on the 800 block of South Lower Sacramento Road at 8:22 p.m. It was unclear if a transient was responsible for the latter report.
At about 10 p.m., a small fire — possibly logs — was reported in a parking lot in the 0 block of West Lockeford Street. The activity log does not indicate this fire was started by a transient.