California storms: San Joaquin County declares state of emergency due to ‘extreme conditions’

The lower parking lot at the Consumnes River Preserve was under water on Monday. The latest storm system to blast California has brought heavy downpours to the area in recent days, leading to concerns of flooding.

 Courtesy photograph/Cosumnes River Preserve

STOCKTON — San Joaquin County officials have declared a local state of emergency this week due to “extreme” public safety conditions caused by the recent atmospheric rivers and continued winter storms affecting the region.

“Residents can be sure that county leadership is coordinating efforts among all our community’s resources to best prepare for and respond to any challenges presented by the current storm systems,” San Joaquin County Board of Supervisor chair Robert Rickman said in a Monday press release.