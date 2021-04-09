The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce may be receiving a portion of COVID-19 recovery funding for the Downtown Farmers Market.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday provided city staff with further direction to allocate some $16.14 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds it is slated to receive in the coming weeks.
Staff presented the council with a list of community priorities that included funding for a low-barrier shelter and homeless navigation center; a city-wide homeless cleanup effort; small business assistance grants; and vaccine incentives.
In all, staff presented eight priorities that would be allocated funding, but a Downtown Farmers Market grant of $40,000 originally missed the cut-off.
Vice Mayor Mark Chandler and councilman Doug Kuehne asked staff to consider the Chamber of Commerce as a funding recipient, as the Farmers Market helps generate revenue for the city and the Downtown.
“That’s going to do a lot for downtown,” Chandler said. “Chamber CEO Pat Patrick) can’t break even on that event the way it’s currently configured. But we’ll have lots of people downtown that will help the economic development down there with the restaurants and tasting rooms on those nights.”
Patrick was grateful for the addition to the priorities list, and said if there were any more “crumbs” the city could spare, the chamber could use a few more thousands for other events like the Lodi Street Faire, which he said could return in October with modifications.
“When we do a farmers market, all the restaurants are packed downtown,” he said. “A lot of sales tax is generated. I know you’ve got a lot of people, a lot of companies, and a lot of nonprofits that are very deserving. I guess my angle is that the money you give me will work hard to give back in taxes to the city.”
Adopted by Congress on March 11, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan act provides $65.1 billion to 19,000 bodies of state, local and tribal governments across the country.
Deputy city manager Andrew Keys said at a previous shirtsleeve meeting that the city can expect to see funds by May 10, and they must be spent by Dec. 24, 2024.
The city should receive half its allocation this year, and the other half in 2022, Keyes said.
According to the act’s language, funds can be used to replace lost revenues; for economic development including aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits and industries like hospitality and tourism; direct response to the COVID-19 public health emergency; and water, sewer or broadband infrastructure improvements.
A complete description of guidance for use of the allocated funds has not been released.
First and foremost, staff is recommending $4.56 million to be used to replace general fund revenue lost during the pandemic.
Of that, more than $2.24 million would be allocated to Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, and $29,678 would be allocated to the Lodi Public Library.
That leaves $10.45 million for community priorities, and at a recent shirtsleeve session, council favored allocating $5.5 million to a low-barrier homeless shelter and navigation center.
The shelter and navigation center remained a top community priority Wednesday, followed by $62,000 for a one-time citywide homeless encampment cleanup effort, $1.5 million for utility debt relief, and $600,000 for small business assistance grants, which Chandler was pleased to see on the list.
“There’s just such a long list of people that got funded and didn’t get funded (with CARES Act grants),” Chandler said. “And if we have some money to help these people out who have truly struggled with their businesses, I think it would be smart for us to do that.”
City Clerk Jennifer Cusmir read a public comment from resident Hector Madrigal, who said a portion of this new round of COVID-19 relief funding should be used to close gaps in the city’s budget. However, most of it should be used to provide assistance to residents and businesses that struggled to stay afloat in 2020, he said.
“I agree that our government and department programs should be returned to prior operations,” Madrigal said in his letter. “The rest should be used to prevent businesses from closing down permanently and prevent anyone from being evicted if they were not able to work, as we went through the largest unemployment since the Great Depression.”
Madrigal added that businesses that were told to close due to government COVID-19 guidance, and anyone who was forced to stay home and not work should receive Rescue Act funding.
The council did not vote on the funding priorities Wednesday, as staff will return to a future meeting with a finalized list.
“You listened to all of us,” Mayor Alan Nakanishi said. “The fact that you've got $40,000 to the chamber ... we can leave it like it is. This looks good to me. What it does is help small business, helps the poor person who can’t pay their bills. It helps the city.”