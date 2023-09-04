Man, 21, dies in three-car crash near Lockeford

A man was killed in a three-car accident outside of Lockeford on Saturday evening.

 Courtesy photograph

A 21-year-old man died and a family of six suffered mostly minor injuries in a car crash involving three vehicles on Saturday evening on Highway 88 east of Lockeford.

At approximately 7 p.m., the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Highway 88 failed to observe the speed of a 2022 Honda driving in front of him and collided with the back of the car just west of Disch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.