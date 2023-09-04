Man, 21, dies in three-car crash near Lockeford

A 21-year-old man died and a family of six suffered mostly minor injuries in a car crash involving three vehicles on Saturday evening on Highway 88 east of Lockeford.
At approximately 7 p.m., the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Highway 88 failed to observe the speed of a 2022 Honda driving in front of him and collided with the back of the car just west of Disch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The contact made the driver of the Honda lose control and drive into the opposite lane and crash into a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west.
The man driving the Honda died from injuries sustained in the crash, CHP officials said. The identity of the man has yet to be released.
The driver of the 2022 Silverado, Lodi High teacher, athletic director and coach George Duenas, was hospitalized with a heart contusion.
Duenas, who was discharged on Monday afternoon, said his wife and four children, ages 15, 9, 8 and 6, suffered bruising and were released the night of the accident.
“The babies were more traumatized than anything else,” Duenas said. “I’m happy that we’re all good but I feel bad for the other family.”
Duenas, a physical education teacher who also teaches driver’s ed, said that everyone in his car was wearing their seatbelts.
“It’s a teachable moment,” Duenas said.
CHP officials said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
