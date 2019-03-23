A parade of painted lady butterflies has attracted the attention of many Lodians, as the colorful insects migrate from regions of Southern California and Mexico toward the Pacific Northwest.
The insects, which look similar to monarch butterflies, are in the middle of their normal migration from Mexico to the Pacific Northwest, according to Curbed Los Angeles.
“A number of factors are attributed to the larger population that we see migrating from the southeast towards the northwest (this season),” said Ryan Hill, an associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of the Pacific.
Research has found that many factors play into the size and range of the butterfly’s migration, Hill said, but a major factor is the weather.
When there is a healthy rainfall in the desert, the painted ladies have a thriving environment in which to lay their eggs, he said.
“Although the large swarm we are seeing currently is not directly linked to weather, this species of butterfly is known to thrive in the rain,” Hill said. “Due to the rainfall, it has allowed the plants to thrive,which provides caterpillars with the food needed during their transformation from larvae to butterfly.”
The record levels of precipitation recorded this year have produced sublime conditions for wildflowers to blossom in what has been called a “super bloom” in desert regions of Southern California. NASA’s landsatelite 8 has captured images of the wildflower blooms from space.
The superb weather conditions have encouraged the massive migration of the butterflies to set out in search of food. Painted lady butterflies primarily feed on thistles, which is why they are also known as thistle butterflies.
“We are not certain of their migration patterns, because there is little research on the painted lady butterflies because of the degree of difficulty in locating and tracking this specific species of butterfly,” Hill said.
The migration patterns of the butterflies have been known to fluctuate, according to Jay Bell a volunteer docent with Lodi Lake. Painted lady butterflies live throughout the world, and their ubiquitous coloring makes determining their precise species difficult.
The butterflies can fly at speeds as fast as 25 mph, the New York Times reported.
“The striking thing is they’re moving very rapidly and directionally,” Arthur M. Shapiro, a professor of evolution and ecology at UC Davis, told the New York Times.
The fickle nature of their migration makes it difficult to research, but the temperature has been linked to their migratory patterns.
“They prefer a warmer climate. They are usually active and visible when the weather temperature is above 60 degrees,” Hill said.
Bell, who has spotted the painted lady butterflies at the Lodi Lake Nature Trail, noted that when the temperature drops, the butterflies die.
“Painted butterflies are unique, because they are able to migrate to track warm climates, and they are known to migrate to greater distances,” Bell said.
The life expectancy for the butterflies is a few weeks after their metamorphosis, Hill said.
As temperatures climb into higher temperatures, Lodians can expect to see more of the butterflies along plant embankments and brushes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune writer Gabby Ferreira contributed to this report.