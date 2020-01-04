The California Department of Transportation will perform various lane and ramp closures on Highway 4, Highway 99 and Interstate 5 for construction and maintenance work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Work will occur as follows:
• Various on and offramp closures on southbound Highway 99 from Main Street to Colony Road/Jack Tone Road, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Full connector ramp closures from the eastbound Crosstown Freeway in Stockton to northbound Highway 99, Sunday to Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Full connector ramp closures from the westbound Crosstown Freeway in Stockton to northbound Interstate 5, Sunday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Drivers should expect 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken when possible. Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Stolen goods from military families recovered
On Dec. 25, the theft of a semi-truck and its 53-foot trailer occurred in Stockton. The trailer contained all of the belongings and property of three military families who were in the process of active duty relocations, according to the California Highway Patrol. The property had a total value of more than $100,000.
On December 28, 2019, investigators from the Delta Regional Auto Theft Team located and recovered the stolen truck and trailer in Manteca. Investigators then executed a search warrant at the Livingston home Michael Travis Forward. During the search, they located 90 percent of the stolen property, the CHP said.
Forward was arrested on Dec. 31 and in possession of a stolen Harley Davidson, the CHP said. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to auto theft and cargo theft.
The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are trying to locate 14 stolen firearms. The Task Force is asking anyone with any information to call the Delta Regional Auto Theft Team at 209-948-3790.
— Wes Bowers