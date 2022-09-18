Pennino says engaging youth key to Lodi’s future

Summer Pennino said it is time for a younger generation to “step up and take ownership of Lodi.”
The 40-year-old Lodi native is running for the city council’s District 2 seat, and said if elected, she’d like to see more youth leadership programs to get younger generations interested in civic engagement.
“We need to motivate or help our youth get more involved,” she said. “Especially at the middle school or high school level, because those kids will be our future leaders, business owners and employers, and we want them to come back and live in Lodi after they’ve graduated college.”
This is Pennino’s first run for city council, but it isn’t the first time her last name has been involved in politics. Her father was elected to the council in 1990 and served as mayor three times before leaving office in 2002.
The younger Pennino moved back to Lodi in YEAR after a career in the entertainment industry, and said this week she had been thinking of running for council for several years.
“When Lodi moved into district voting, I wanted to make sure I was in a district that I could call home,” she said. “I was finally able to purchase my own house a few years ago, and when I settled in, I decided I’d run in 2022.”
Along with getting Lodi’s youth involved in civic engagement, Pennino said she would like to see the city provide more services for the homeless and improve public safety.
“We’ve been blessed to have a great police department and first responders, but I think the city needs to look for additional grants — which it does a great job of doing — to tap into and provide additional resources,” she said.
“I know the chief is trying to hire more officers,” she added. “But in a time where people are less inclined to become police officers and you to work with a full staff level, you need to find additional funding sources.”
She’d also like the city to ensure balance between growth and housing while protecting existing agricultural lands.
“Our farmland is what put us on the map,” she said. “Of course, everyone known our wine industry, and now our olive industry is starting to grow. We need to protect these industries and make sure the youth and descendants of these families that have put us on the map want to continue living here.”
To protect those ag lands, Pennino suggested the city and developers collaborate on incentives to create housing that isn’t primarily single family housing.
And like the other candidates for District 2 — Lisa Craig, Sandra Vargas and Hector Galvan — Pennino said while she applauds the efforts to create the access center, more needs to be done.
“I’d love to see us use our abilities to provide more mental health services to the homeless population,” she said. “I know the access center is the primary help, but I would love to see us explore other ways to solve the issue.”
A 2000 graduate of Lodi High School, Pennino was an intern for President George W. Bush’s administration in 2003. She spent five years as a casting coordinator for NBC’s reality series “The Voice” before serving as legislative aide to former San Joaquin County Supervisor Carlos Villapudua in 2015.
She has also been a political affairs consultant for Electric Vehicles International, LLC, and now owns her own consulting firm, SNP Events.
Pennino said if elected, she looks forward to addressing complex issues and finding ways to collaborate not only with fellow council members, but the community.
“I would love to be a problem solver,” she said. “My job right now has taken me in that direction, and I love that as a consultant, you can think outside the box to get things done. I’d love to see the city reach across the board with different entities to bring the best to Lodi. Because the best is yet to come.”
