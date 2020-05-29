- 858 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, with 47 in Lodi. There have been 34 deaths. 650 have recovered. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 1,373 cases in Sacramento County, including 13 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 234 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 56 deaths. 1,141 are likely recovered.
- 15 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 13 have recovered.
- 10 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 8 have recovered.
- 699 cases in Stanislaus County, with 28 deaths. 567 have recovered.
- 3,195 cases in Alameda County, with 95 deaths.
- 1,404 cases in Contra Costa County, with 37 deaths.
- 106,533 cases in California, with 4,051 deaths.
- 1,744,258 cases in the United States, with 102,709 deaths. 406,446 have recovered.
- 5,916,464 cases worldwide, with 364,357 deaths. 2,486,634 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.