Christmas is still about three weeks away. But for about 800 local kids and their families, Christmas will come this Saturday.
That’s when the Lodi Adopt-A-Child (LAAC) organization grants Christmas wishes to youngsters as old as 13 who come from low-income families. During the party at the LAAC headquarters on the corner of Pine and Main, wide-eyed children will come to receive their specially-selected, hand-wrapped gifts and be invited to sit on Santa’s lap.
This year the organization will give away close to 300 new bikes and helmets to deserving children, according to Craig Troxclair, LAAC’s president. That’s in addition to 100 scooters, skateboards and hoverboards (and helmets).
Once the annual party is over and the kids leave with their bikes, boards and gifts, the process will soon begin again. Just like at the North Pole, it takes a year of work and planning to make the Christmas party happen.
This year, there were 805 “angel cards” filled out, representing the Christmas wishes of 805 youngsters. Each card lists a child’s name and what they are asking Santa for. Each card includes a list of toys and clothes the child wants. Donors either contribute cash to pay for the Christmas wishes, or agree to take an angel card and do the shopping themselves.
Only 600 cards were picked up by donors this year, leaving 200 or so for volunteers to shop for. That’s a record low, says Troxclair. He believes it’s all because of the economy and inflation. “People know how expensive things are these days,” he says.
Troxclair says it costs about $150 per child to grant their wishes, whether it be LAAC spending the money or donors doing the shopping at their own expense. New bikes alone cost between $120 - $160, he says.
Some of LAAC’s major sponsors include Lodi Satellite Rotary Club, which holds a golf tournament each year and uses the net proceeds to donate 100 bikes.
Lodi Chain Crushers (they play a type of golf using flying discs) donates about $5,000 a year to the program. Lodi Rag Quilters make and donate baby quilts every year.
The Lodi Family Resource Center, which shares part of the office space at 100 E. Pine Street, does all the child and family registration and verification work.
However, the vast majority of donors to the program are individuals who contribute $100 or less. Fundraising goes on year-round, but the majority of donations come in November and December, says Troxclair.
Lodi Police Officer Dennis Lewis founded the Christmas wish program in the mid-1980s when he noticed an alarming number of families who couldn’t afford to celebrate the holiday. His compassion led to the creation of LAAC, which became a nonprofit in 1989.
The organization is completely volunteer-run. No one receives a salary or compensation for what they do. The board, which has 15 members, is not only unpaid, but they spend their own money on the food they eat during monthly meeting, says Troxclair.
Adopt-A-Child is one of the few charities where 100% of the money goes toward the program.
He and all the volunteers say they get payment in full when they see the excitement and gratitude in the eyes of the children as they pick up their presents. “They know someone out there cares,” says Troxclair.
He says one of the most fulfilling parts of his job as president is seeing people who were once in the program as kids come back as donors.
In addition to fulfilling Christmas wishes, LAAC also sponsor kids in Little League and Play Lodi! Through the city Parks and Recreation Department.
