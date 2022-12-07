Christmas is still about three weeks away. But for about 800 local kids and their families, Christmas will come this Saturday.

That’s when the Lodi Adopt-A-Child (LAAC) organization grants Christmas wishes to youngsters as old as 13 who come from low-income families. During the party at the LAAC headquarters on the corner of Pine and Main, wide-eyed children will come to receive their specially-selected, hand-wrapped gifts and be invited to sit on Santa’s lap.