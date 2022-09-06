Arts, tours celebrate as Sandhill cranes land in Lodi

A sandhill crane comes in for landing at Woodbridge Ecological Reserve in Lodi on Nov. 13, 2019.

 BEA AHBECK/NEWS-SENTINEL

Young artists from across the region are being called up to submit works for the fourth annual Sandhill Crane Association Student Art Exhibition.

The exhibition’s focus is to inspire students to consider the beauty of Sandhill cranes and recognize the need to conserve the California Delta habitat where they spend their winters.