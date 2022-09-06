Young artists from across the region are being called up to submit works for the fourth annual Sandhill Crane Association Student Art Exhibition.
The exhibition’s focus is to inspire students to consider the beauty of Sandhill cranes and recognize the need to conserve the California Delta habitat where they spend their winters.
Teachers are invited to submit five pieces of art for the show, which will be on display at the Lodi Public Library’s Bud Sullivan Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., and the Lodi Community Art Center, 110 W. Pine St., throughout the month of November.
“This year we’re looking for fine arts,” association spokeswoman Kathy Grant said. “That could be drawing, or painting, or block printing or Chinese brush painting. Things like that.”
Work may be on paper of any size, but not on canvas. Art is typically presented on 11-by-14-inch paper or smaller, using any art medium.
Images must depict a greater or lesser Sandhill crane or any other plant or animal found naturally in the California Delta region.
In previous years, some 125 students have had their artwork on display during the exhibit, Grant said.
Teachers should collect their students’ work the week of Oct. 15 and submit it between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Oct. 18 to 20 at the City of Lodi’s Surface Water Treatment Plant, 2001 W. Turner Road.
Work will be returned to students in early December.
The Student Art Exhibition will coincide with the 24th annual Lodi Sandhill Crane Festival, to be held at Hutchins Street Square on Nov. 5 and 6.
Thousands of visitors from across the state attend the festival each year, taking tours of local wildlife refuges and farmlands to observe the birds for which the event is named.
This will be the first in-person Sandhill Crane Festival since 2019; the festival offered limited events in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s event was held virtually, and attendees were able to take the traditional Delta tours on their own.
The festival art show — separate from the student art exhibition — was held online as well, but will be returning to this year’s festival. It will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 4 and close at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6.
There will be two divisions of original art: fine art, which will include watercolor, oils, pastels and ceramics, among other media; and photography.
Judging will be conducted entirely by festival attendees, and artists will receive “People’s Choice Awards” Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Entries for the festival art show are being accepted now through Oct. 10 online at www.lodisandhillcrane. org/art-show.
The festival’s Exhibit Hall will also return to the event, featuring vendors and agencies offering merchandise and information about the Delta habitat.
Past exhibitors have included the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Restore the Delta, and the Sacramento and San Joaquin Audubon societies, among others.
The Exhibit Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6. Admission to the hall will be free.
“We’re excited (about a live festival),” Grant said. “But it’s been so long since we’ve had to set anything up, it almost feels like we’re learning how to drive again. But we’re ready to roll.”
Admission to the festival is free. For more information about the student art exhibit, email kathygrant@ sbcglobal.net. For more information about the festival, visit www.lodisandhill crane.org.
