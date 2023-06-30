With Fourth of July celebrations just days away, Cal Fire officials stressed the issue — and a crackdown — of illegal fireworks in California during a news conference this week in Sacramento.
A web of fireworks task forces has been deployed throughout the region to patrol the streets and find illicit products online. Their mission: seize illegal fireworks and fine those responsible $1,000 to $5,000 per offense.
“Our message is simple — illegal fireworks in California are unacceptable and we have zero tolerance toward them,” said the state’s acting fire marshal, Cal Fire Chief Daniel Berlant.
Since last Fourth of July, authorities have seized 250,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, enough to fill 10 tractor-trailers, according to Berlant. He said there has already been an “uptick” in seized illegal fireworks in the past several weeks — a pattern officials said was expected to continue.
On Thursday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced that a task force had confiscated 7,381 pounds of illegal fireworks, including 586 destructive devices, during a six-week operation that resulted in 13 arrests and three citations. More than $27,000 in cash was also seized.
Those convicted of possessing, transporting or using illegal fireworks as a felony could face fines of up to $50,000, as well as a year in jail, depending on the amount of illegal fireworks in possession. Officials said homeowners also face stiff penalties if caught allowing illegal fireworks to be used on their property.
Look for the ‘safe and sane’ logo
Legal fireworks purchased from a licensed vendor should display a “safe and sane” seal from the California Fire Marshall’s Office on its packaging.
“Safe and sane” fireworks are those that have been tested and approved by the fire marshal, and are only sold at booths approved by city governments. Fireworks purchased elsewhere are most likely illegal within city limits. Examples of illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, Roman candles and mortars, or anything that is launched higher than 12 feet in the air. There is also a limited window on when fireworks can be used without a permit. In Lodi, safe and sane fireworks may only be discharged on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Reporting illegal fireworks
Californians are encouraged to report any illegal use of fireworks to their local law enforcement, including fire officials. Residents can use the following ways to report illegal fireworks.
• City of Lodi: Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.
• Unincorporated San Joaquin County areas. Fireworks are illegal in these areas. To report illegal use, contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.
• City of Galt: 209-366-7000
• Unincorporated Sacramento County areas: 916-874-5115
In Lodi, fireworks will be sold at the following locations though July 4:
• Lodi Jr. Flames at 1000 W. Kettleman Lane.
• Lodi Community Church/Vintage Church at 1601 S. Lower Sacramento Road.
• Emanuel Lutheran Church at 530 W. Lodi Ave.
• Lodi Basketball Academy at 300 Lower Sacramento Road.
• Lodi Eagles No 848 at 1320 W. Lockeford St.
• Lodi Foursquare/Lifeline Church at 2418 W. Kettleman Lane.
Residents can purchase fireworks at local booths until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
In Galt, fireworks will be sold at 500 Fairway Drive. Booths will be operated by the Kiwanis Club, Liberty Ranch Athletic Boosters Club, Galt Area Historical Society and Calvary Life Tabernacle Church.
1. Always follow local laws and regulations regarding fireworks usage. Illegal fireworks pose a significant risk to yourself and others.
2. Purchase fireworks from licensed vendors and look for the State Fire Marshal-Approved Fireworks seal.
3. Designate a responsible adult to handle fireworks. Never leave children unattended near fireworks.
4. Find a clear, open space away from buildings, trees and flammable materials to light fireworks.
5. Light one firework at a time, then quickly move away to a safe distance. Do not attempt to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
6. A bucket of water and a hose should be readily available as a precaution. Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and have a hose ready.
Hannah Shields of the Sacramento Bee contributed to this story.
