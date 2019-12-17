The City of Galt was the victim of a ransomware attack that has knocked out several city phone lines and blocked computer access for employees.
Interim City Manager Thomas Haglund said the city’s servers were breached Monday morning and that the hackers have blocked employees from accessing crucial city files and are refusing to release the city’s data unless a ransom is paid.
“When the systems began to fail, information technology crews responded immediately to preserve and protect any portions of the city’s computerized systems not yet affected,” Haglund wrote in a prepared statement.
The city’s telephone system was interrupted by the attack. The disruption in service will prevent the public from calling the city, but the city is evaluating options to reestablish limited service while the main line is repaired. Haglund said the emergency police line is still operable and that residents can contact law enforcement officers.
City employees have conducted a forensic audit of the city’s computer data to ensure private information has not been compromised as a result of the attack.
“It appears that the attack has encrypted access to data on certain city servers but has not resulted in the exposure of personal data, though the investigation is ongoing,” Haglund said.
Haglund added that while the attack is a major inconvenience to the community, Galt is not the only city dealing with digital piracy by ransomware.
The City of Lodi was also hit by ransomware this past April after a city employee opened an email attachment that resembled a city invoice. Once the email was opened a virus spread through the city’s network of computers and encrypted critical files that knocked several key phone lines out of service, including the non-emergency number for the Lodi Police Department, the emergency outage line for Public Works, and the main numbers for City Hall and the finance division.
In a previous interview with News-Sentinel staff, Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said hackers demanded the city pay 75 Bitcoins —approximately $400,000 at the time of the inquiry —to restore the city's computer systems.
Instead of paying the ransom, the City of Lodi rebuilt its system from back-up data and hired security experts to conduct a series of forensic audits. Technicians investigating the city’s computer systems were able to trace information included in the malware’s code and concluded that public information was not compromised for residents of Lodi.
Following the attack, city leaders met with Assemblyman Jim Cooper and requested state funding for cybersecurity upgrades. Cooper helped secure $500,000 and presented the city with a check on Dec. 9.
Cooper, who serves as the commander of the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, has advocated for more stringent cybersecurity regulations and better protection of constituents’ personal data.
“At this time, our office stands ready and willing to assist the City of Galt in any capacity needed,” said Skyler Wonnacott, communications director for Cooper.
Haglund said the city is working closely with its IT experts, risk management providers, legal counsel and law enforcement to evaluate the extent of the attack and options moving forward.
“The city has also reported the attack to the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is working with those agencies. We will update the public as soon as we know more,” Haglund said.
Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the City of Galt at 209-969-0694 and Assemblyman Cooper’s district office at 916-670-7888.
The City of Galt has established temporary phone lines for the following departments:
• Parks and Recreation at 209-810-0293, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• City Clerk at 209-810-0526, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Finance at 209-400-5436 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Public Works at 209-810-0532, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Community Development at 209-649-0285, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Police Department non-emergency at 209-366-7000, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.