A 61-year-old Lockeford woman is one of several people accused of stealing money from a family-run business in Acampo, and is expected to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court for arraignment next month.

According to an amended complaint filed by Stockton attorney Michael Tener last March, Lori Cundari helped embezzle $475,000 from the Robert L. and Carolyn W. Reynolds Family, LLC of Acampo, in February of that year.