A 61-year-old Lockeford woman is one of several people accused of stealing money from a family-run business in Acampo, and is expected to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court for arraignment next month.
According to an amended complaint filed by Stockton attorney Michael Tener last March, Lori Cundari helped embezzle $475,000 from the Robert L. and Carolyn W. Reynolds Family, LLC of Acampo, in February of that year.
Cundari is named in the case along with Lana Casey, the Hughson woman arrested by Oakdale Police Department officers last week on suspicion is stealing nearly $200,000 from nonprofit organizations in that city.
The complaint states that Cundari was employed by Reynolds Family LLC as a bookkeeper from October of 2019 to March of 2021.
The Reynolds family alleges, according to the complaint, Casey and Cundari on multiple occasions either embezzled or converted personal family property for their own use, without the knowledge or consent of manager Carolyn Reynolds.
According to the complaint, Casey embezzled $130,000 from the Reynolds Family LLC using a check bearing Carolyn Reynolds’ unauthorized signature in October of 2020. The money was transferred to Casey’s son, the complaint states.
In early December of that year, Casey allegedly embezzled another $170,000 in the same manner, and the family believes she used the money to help purchase a cabin in Tuolumne County, the complaint states.
A week later, Casey allegedly embezzled $430,000 in the same manner, once again transferring the money to her son. The family believes Casey’s son used the money transferred to him in October and December to purchase property in Anchorage, Alaska, the complaint states.
Then, Casey and Cundari allegedly purchased a a 2021 Ford F250 pickup truck and a 2020 Ford Explorer for themselves, the complaint states.
The vehicles were resold in April of last year, according to the complaint.
In February of 2021, Casey, along with Cundari and her husband, allegedly took $475,000 from the Reynolds Family LLC. The family believes Cundari and her husband used the money to purchase property in Jackson.
However, the complaint states the Cundaris repaid the family $480,000 the following June.
In addition, the complaint alleges that Lana Casey and her husband, along with Cundari, used $15,750 of Reynolds Family LLC funds to purchase at least 21 head of steer in November of 2020, branded with a mark registered to Casey’s granddaughter.
More than $23,000 of additional Reynolds Family LLC money was spent on other expenses related to the steer, the complaint states.
The family is seeking $862,471 in damages from Casey, Cundari, their husbands, and the former’s children.
Tener told the News-Sentinel via email Thursday that he could not comment on pending litigation, but said Casey’s arrest in Stanislaus County last week was not related to the Reynolds family’s lawsuit.
Scott Malm, the Stockton attorney representing Cundari, said the Reynolds’ adult children brought the case against and Casey, adding they believed there was misappropriation.
“Lori was a bookkeeper acting under the direction of Ms. Casey, who was working in close collaboration with the Reynolds Family attorneys and accountants,” he said.
The Reynolds family was instrumental in the development of Lodi’s Reynolds Ranch area, according to News-Sentinel archives.
Robert Reynolds passed away in 2013, and according to his lodifuneralhome.com obituary, he and his wife “generously gave to 4H, high school and college rodeo as well as youth cutting horse competitions.”
According to News-Sentinel archives, Cundari was a bookkeeper for Merino Computer Concepts in Lodi in 2011. That year, she ran the California International Marathon in Sacramento. She also ran the Boston Marathon in 2013, and told the News-Sentinel that year she crossed the finish line moments before a pair of explosions rocked the city.
Cundari and Casey are expected to appear in the Lodi branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court for arraignment on Nov. 30.
