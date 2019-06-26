WOODBRIDGE — A woman in Woodbridge’s Rio Vista neighborhood was going through her late husband’s belongings last weekend when she found two military grenades.
Deputy Andrea Lopez, spokeswoman for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, said the explosive ordinance disposal team responded to the 19000 block of North Rio Verde Lane at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate.
Team members took possession of the grenades and were able to safely deactivate and dispose of the grenades in a Lodi field, Lopez said.
She did not know to which field the explosives were taken.
“This is common practice and we encourage the public to contact us when they come across a potential explosive device, even if it appears old and inactive),” Lopez said. “Please let us handle it.”
— Wes Bowers
Fees at county parks to increase
STOCKTON — New fees at San Joaquin County parks will take effect July 1 as part of the 2019-20 budget approved by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors this week.
The new fee schedule will increase both RV and tent camping at Westgate Landing Regional Park in Lodi from $20 to $25 a night. The same fee increase will take effect at Stillman Magee Regional Park in Clements.
However, Stillman Magee remains closed due to safety concerns along the Mokelumne River.
Rentals for RV camping at Dos Reis Regional Park in Lathrop will also increase from $25 to $35 an night.
For more information, visit www.sjparks.com.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito spraying scheduled
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying using Evergreen 5-25 on June 28 or 29 between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. near Highway 12 and Guard Road in Lodi.
For more in information, or for maps of spray areas, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— Wes Bowers