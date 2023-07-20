LODI — Engineer Joseph Collins was presented the Lodi Fire Department’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year award during Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Among his accomplishments is the construction of a single-family training prop at Lodi Fire Station 2 on Cherokee Lane. Collins has devoted countless hours building the prop, officials said, which was recently used during a multi-agency training session and is expected to serve the department for years to come.
Lodi man suspected of weapons violations
LODI — A Lodi man was arrested on suspicion of multiple weapons violations after police responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment complex late Wednesday night in the 400 block of East Locust Street.
Francisco Menchaca, 44, was arrested on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and possessing an unregistered “ghost” gun. No one was injured during the incident, police said.
The Lodi Police Department received 167 calls for service on Wednesday, including:
• 23 suspicious incident calls.
• 16 code violation calls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.