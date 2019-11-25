LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a stabbing at Hutchins Street Square Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
Police said a confrontation occurred during an event at the square, and a man was stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to survive, police said.
— Wes Bowers
News-Sentinel offices closed Thanksgiving
LODI — The Lodi News-Sentinel office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The circulation department will be available by phone for re-deliveries only, from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. No payments or service changes will be accepted on Thursday or Friday.
This schedule applies to the circulation department of the newspaper only.
— Wes Bowers
Tree of Lights, boutique to be in Lockeford
LOCKEFORD — The Clements-Lockeford Lions Club and Bank of the West will host the Tree of Lights Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at 13229 East Highway 88 in Lockeford. Attendees can dedicate a light to remember or honor a loved one by donating to Hospice of San Joaquin.
The Cowboy Christmas Boutique will also be held Nov. 30 at Bank of the West. The boutique opens at 4 p.m.
Make a donation online at www.hospicesj.org or call 209-957-3888.
— Wes Bowers
D.A. meets with residents at Lodi shop
LODI —San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Sean Doering will meet with the Lodi community to hear concerns from the community on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. at Tillie’s, 21 W. Pine St.
— Wes Bowers
Increased CHP patrols to happen this week
The California Highway Patrol will implement a maximum enforcement patrol beginning Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., ending at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1.
During the patrols, CHP officers will educate motorists and enforce traffic safety laws throughout the state to endure everyone has a safe holiday.
Officers will be looking for unsafe driving practices, including impaired or distracted driving, unsafe speed, and occupants who fail to buckle up.
— Wes Bowers