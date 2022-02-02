A Lodi family of five was displaced and transported to the hospital after their second-story residence was destroyed by smoke and flames Tuesday night.
Lodi Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of E. Locust Avenue at about 8 p.m. that night, with dispatch operators reporting that four people were trapped and one person had jumped from a second-story window, Battalion Chief Shane Langone said.
“As we approached the scene, we could see heavy smoke in the area, and found a large two-story, multi-family structure on fire,” he said. “We could see fire pulsing from the second story, and there was only one exit up to that story in the back, which was an outdoor landing that was blocked because of the flames.”
Langone said one woman had jumped from the second story, landing on the sidewalk, and two people were trapped inside.
Crews used ladders to access the second story windows and make entry into the building, he said, with firefighters pulling a male out during an initial search. A second entry into the building was made, and firefighters were able to pull an unconscious woman who was not breathing from the blaze.
“I asked for three (American Medical Response units), and all were taken to (San Joaquin General) hospital,” Langone said. “The unresponsive woman, by the time she got to county, she was sitting up and speaking in full sentences.”
Langone said the three-alarm blaze was under control by about 8:30 p.m., and the scene was cleared about three hours later. Crews remained at the site to make sure additional fires did not ignite from the charred debris.
The last unit left the scene at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning he said.
Lodi was assisted by the Manteca, Manteca-Lathrop, Liberty and Clements fire departments, as well as a battalion chief from Stockton Fire Department.
Waterloo-Morada and Woodbridge fire departments covered emergency calls throughout the city while Lodi crews worked the blaze, Langone said.
It is unknown what caused the fire, but it appears to have started on the second story landing, he said, adding the entire second story of the five-unit structure was a complete loss.
“Crews made an aggressive attack and got a good punch on it,” Langone said. “Our trucks did a fantastic job. They’re trained in what we call VES, which stands for ventilate, enter and search, and their training just kicked in when they saw this fire. They got the ladders up on the windows, went in, did their searches and were able to get people out.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.