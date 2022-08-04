LODI — The Frank R. Beeler Watershed Stewardship Award is presented annually to acknowledge and recognize an individual or organization within the Lower Mokelumne River watershed who has shown outstanding leadership, responsibility, or activism in the promotion of sound and innovative natural resource stewardship practice in the Mokelumne River watershed.
The Lower Mokelumne River Partnership, a consortium between California Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and East Bay Municipal Utility District, sponsors the event. The award will be presented at the annual East Bay Municipal Utility District Pardee Barbecue in October 2022.
Storm Drain Detectives seeking new members
LODI — The City of Lodi’s Watershed Education Program is recruiting new team members for its Storm Drain Detective afterschool program, which monitors the Mokelumne River and Lodi Lake twice monthly.
Interested teachers from sixth through 12th grade should email City of Lodi Watershed Program Coordinator Kathy Grant at kgrant@lodi.gov for more information.
Since 2001, Lodi students have been monitoring the Mokelumne River at five sites to determine how the city’s stormwater runoff affects the river’s water quality. Monitoring events take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from August through May.
Lodi depends on the Mokelumne River for 40% of its drinking water, as well as flood control storage for Lodi’s street stormwater. Unfortunately, the unintended consequence of this stormwater system is that the Mokelumne River may receive potential pollution from Lodi streets.
Students work with city Public Works staff and learn how to test the river and lake’s water quality for pH, dissolved oxygen, water temperature, nitrates, electrical conductivity, turbidity, visual assessments and bacteria. All data since 2001 is available at library.lodi.gov/ 1007/Watershed-Education-Programs.
Lodi High Class of 1972 to hold reunion
LODI — The Lodi High School Class of 1972 is making plans for its 50th reunion, which will be held from Sept. 23 to 25. Any class members who did not receive an invitation, even if they do not plan to attend, are invited to update their current address by calling 209-369-2411.
