LODI — The Frank R. Beeler Watershed Stewardship Award is presented annually to acknowledge and recognize an individual or organization within the Lower Mokelumne River watershed who has shown outstanding leadership, responsibility, or activism in the promotion of sound and innovative natural resource stewardship practice in the Mokelumne River watershed.

Nominations are due by Aug. 31, and may be submitted to to jon.bauer@ebmud.com. Award packets are available from kgrant@ lodi.gov.