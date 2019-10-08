LODI — A local nonprofit organization is inviting the entire community to its annual event that celebrates those affected by Down Syndrome.
The Brighterside of Down Syndrome is hosting its 14th annual Buddy Walk at Micke Grove Regional Park on Oct. 19.
The Buddy Walk involves some 1,000 people taking a 1-mile trek through the park to raise awareness of Down Syndrome, as well as recognize those who are living with the condition and their families.
Rob Beckhart, president of the San Joaquin County organization, said the event is more than just a walk through the park.
Those who register to take part in the event will be treated to lunch and be able to get washable tattoos, have their faces painted, or take a tumble in the bounce house.
Mascots from local sports teams will be on hand to brings smiles to the faces of youngsters, and there will also be music, dance competitions, photo booths and a huge raffle.
“Those are just a taste of the different activities we have this year,” Beckhart said. “There are so many things going on I can’t think of everything we have.”
The day begins at 10:30 a.m. with participants signing in and enjoying some of the entertainment that will be provided. The walk itself will begin at noon, following the walking path around Micke Grove.
One of the participants will be 11-year-old Micah Ward, the Lodi boy who was featured on a Times Square billboard earlier this year advertising the National Down Syndrome Society and its National Buddy Walk.
Ward, who was born with Down Syndrome, was one of 500 people chosen to be featured in the video presentation that kicked off the National Buddy Walk in New York City’s Central Park on Sept. 14.
“It’s pretty neat that he was able to be featured (on he billboard),” Beckhart said. “He’ll be out there with us, and we’re all very excited for him.”
This is Beckhart’s eighth year as president of TBODS, and he became involved with the organization when his own daughter was born with Down Syndrome in 2011.
The nonprofit, founded in 2006, provides support and information for parents of those with Down Syndrome, as well as for those with the condition.
The Buddy Walk is TBODS only major fundraiser, which raises about $40,000 annually. However, Beckhart said increased fundraising efforts allowed the organization to garner more than $50,000 prior to the event.
“We kind of changed our strategy system this year,” Beckhart said. “This used to be really the only time we did any fundraising, and now we have a lot more members going out and raising money outside of the Buddy Walk, and we have more people recruiting sponsors.”
Seven percent of the monies raised by TBODS is given to the National Down Syndrome Society for research and advocacy efforts, Beckhart said. The remaining funds help TBODS plan for next year’s event, as well for training programs, a spring outing and its annual conference held at the Robert Cabral Agricultural Center in Stockton next month.
The NDSS was founded in 1979, and first held its Buddy Walk in New York City in 1995. Buddy Walks around the world have increased to more than 250 today, according to www.ndss.org.
About 6,000 babies are born with Down Syndrome each year, and there are 400,000 Americans living with the condition, according to NDSS.
Beckhart said there is still time for people to register for the Oct. 19 event, and encourages the community to participate.
“You don’t have to have Down Syndrome or know somebody who does,” he said. “It’s a day to come out and celebrate those who have been living with it, and recognize that they can live long lives.”
For more information about TBODS, or to register foe the Buddy Walk, visit www.tbods.org.