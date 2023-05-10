Construction begins on Lodi plant that will serve as backup energy source

The City of Lodi announced Tuesday that Enchanted Rock, LLC began construction of a 48-megawatt power generating unit on May 8. The facility will be located adjacent to the city’s Water Treatment Plant on Turner Road just west of Lodi Lake.

 COURTESY RENDERING

