Local residents woke up to a hazy morning today, as shifting winds brought smoke from Northern California and Oregon down through the Central Valley.
Lucky for Lodi, it doesn't look like the smoky weather will last very long.
"We're expecting that smoke to clear out" over the next day or two, said Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Sacramento office.
And once it's out, it should stay out, at least for the near future, he added.
The smoke began moving into the Central Valley on Tuesday evening, when the wind — which had previously been blowing the smoke plume from the fires out over the Pacific Ocean — shifted to blowing southward.
By this morning, air quality in Stockton had spiked to Level 4, or "Unhealthy," according to monitors maintained by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. However, by this evening, it had dropped to Level 2, or "Moderate" — according to the Air Quality Index, this means it is acceptable, but may pose a small health concern for individuals in at-risk groups with respiratory issues.
Ironically, today's warm weather actually helped, said Heather Heinks, communications manager for the Valley Air District. Hot air rises, and carries the smoke with it, she said.
And while temperatures are expected to cool off sharply this weekend in Lodi, Shoemaker said, the wind is also expected to shift again, with breezes blowing over Lodi from the Delta in the west.
Even so, area residents should leave their windows closed and turn off whole-house fans overnight tonight, Heinks said.
"That cooling air in the evening hours, that smoke that's crossing us very much stands to settle and can come in your windows," she said.
The area may still be a bit hazy Thursday, as a smoke plume had settled over the Bay Area today and will be blown over Lodi, but after that, the area should see clear skies for the rest of the week, Shoemaker said.
That doesn't mean Lodi will be smoke-free for the rest of the fire season, although Heinks was optimistic.
"All things considered, even all the way through last summer, we've done pretty well," she said — unlike in 2020 and 2021, when the area was blanketed in smoke for days or sometimes weeks at a time.
So far, the local area has been fairly clear, Heinks said, even though the fires up north have been burning for a while.
But it really depends on the weather, and where fires are sparked.
For example, there was a community in Kern County that woke up to a thick covering of smoke this morning, after a fire was sparked nearby. And much of Canada and the northeastern U.S. have struggled with periods of smoky skies all summer.
It also depends on the weather and wind, Heinks added.
"We've had summers where we're surrounded by wildfires, and it hasn't mattered," she said.
So while it looks like this week's smoky skies are about to clear up, it's good to be prepared.
Residents with air conditioners should check the filters, and clean or replace them as needed, Heinks said, and also check the air filters in their vehicles.
Anyone without home air conditioning can visit the Valley Air District's website at www.valleyair.org to learn how to create a "clean air" space in their home using air purifiers or a box fan and filter combination, she added.
And for the next couple of days, area residents — especially the elderly, young people and anyone with lung or heart conditions — should keep an eye on the air quality when planning their days. When air quality is poor, these at-risk groups should stay indoors as much as possible. And when the air quality index level is 4 or 5, it's better for everyone to stay indoors when they can.
Most masks don't fully protect against air pollution, Heinks added, so unless someone has a fresh, properly fitted N95 mask, it's better to just avoid going outside, especially when you can smell smoke or see ash.
Residents are encouraged to visit www.valleyair.org/wildfires and fire.airnow.gov for information about how regional wildfires might be affecting local air quality.
Locals can also visit www.myraan.com to sign up for air quality alerts and check current air quality levels.
All of these resources are free, Heinks noted.
The Delta breeze is expected to bring temperatures down to the upper 70s and low 80s over the weekend, Shoemaker said. The National Weather Service is predicting overnight temperatures in the low 60s.
Highs will creep back to the upper 80s and low 90s by Tuesday, and are expected to stay there through early September.
It's too early to predict when the area might see fall weather, Shoemaker said, or even if the 100-degree days are over for the year.
"September can still be pretty warm," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.