Winn says SJ County is financially sound in farewell address

STOCKTON — Last week, San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chair Chuck Winn said a lot had changed since 2017, when he provided his first State of the County address to staff, residents and business owners.
At that time, he said, the county was confronting massive floods due to a levy breach that left many residents and businesses displaced.
But the county had no idea that an even larger emergency would rear its head in the coming years, he said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020 was nothing anyone had ever seen in their lifetime.
Since the pandemic began, 2,354 San Joaquin County residents lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus, Winn said, but the county once again pulled together to survive the difficult period of death, illness and despair.
And despite the two-and-a-half-year global pandemic, the outgoing supervisor said the county’s fiscal state is as strong as ever.
The county’s 2021-22 budget totaled $2.14 billion, up $158.4 million from the previous year.
In addition, the county approved contract negotiations with 100% of its labor unions for the first time in more than a decade.
Winn said the budget improvement and the ability to successfully negotiate with labor unions was due to the $148 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds provided by the federal government during the pandemic.
Those funds, he said, continue to be distributed throughout the county to this day.
“San Joaquin County continues to evolve and improve as we address the residual effects of COVID-19 and position ourselves to both respond to opportunities as they present themselves and also to future challenges,” he said. “Most importantly, we have continued the tradition of having a structurally balanced budget, which is intended to prevent the possibility of future bankruptcy when the economy declines.”
In recent years, Winn said, supervisors have set priorities to be addressed by the end of 2025, including the end to homelessness, improved public safety, improved quality of life and economic development.
During his time as board chair, Winn said he and fellow supervisors, along with county staff, made headway in accomplishing some of those goals.
He noted the county secured $7.6 million in funding from the state for various projects that will serve individuals experiencing homelessness.
Those projects included Sonora Square, a 37-unit supportive housing project in Stockton, Park Center, a 50-unit development in Stockton, and Victory Gardens, a 49-unit development for homeless veterans.
The county added 788 beds to the Stockton Shelter, and supported Phase 1 of the Lodi Access Center, among other projects aimed at ending homelessness, he said.
To improve quality of life for all residents, Winn noted the board’s recent support and approval of a no-dumping ordinance initiated by Supervisor Miguel Villapudua.
The county has received thousands of complaints over the years regarding trash, fire hazards, abandoned boats, weeds and other debris being routinely and illegally dumped along county roads.
Winn said some 2,600 tons of trash are dumped on roads and in rights of way each year, and the cost to remove it all amounts to $1.3 million annually.
“The ordinance will enable the Sheriff’s Office to write citations and hold illegal dumpers accountable,” Winn said. “And a public education campaign asking residents to report any illegal dumping they witness will soon be launched.”
Highlighting public safety improvements, Winn said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165,138 calls for service in 2022, with an average response time to ‘top priority’ reports of 11 minutes.
Deputies were able to respond to 60% of these calls in less than 10 minutes, Winn said, and to 55% in less than five minutes.
Many small businesses were still recovering from the economic effects of the pandemic this past year, and Winn said the county provided $3.8 million to help them recover.
He said more than $9 million in grants were provided to 550 small business throughout the county.
Of those, 316 micro-businesses were awarded a $2,500 grant from the California Office of Small Business Advocates, he said.
That state office provided $978,000 in grants, which Winn said the county matched. He said that made the county the only jurisdiction in the state to provide $5,000 in grant funding to 81 micro-businesses.
In addition, the county provided training and assistance to 44,000 residents through the American Job Center of California, as well as offered rapid response services to 56 businesses and helping 1,237 employees re-enter the workforce this past year, Winn said.
“As you can see, we have accomplished much, but our work in the county is an ongoing pursuit in improvement, service and fiscal management in the face of both opportunity and challenge,” he said.
Not only was last week’s state of the county Winn’s second, but it was also his last. The meeting would also be his last, as 2022 marks is eighth and final year serving District 4, which includes Lodi.
Prior to his final address, the outgoing board chair bid a fond farewell to fellow supervisors, county staff and residents, stating next month he will begin his fifth retirement.
Winn, who was elected in 2014 and replaced Ken Vogel on the board, said he considered his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, his time on the Ripon City Council, his career with the California Highway Patrol, his tenure as a supervisor and his time as a teacher, all positions from which he has retired.
He said he enjoyed all the positions he has held over the years, and that it had been an “honor and privilege” to serve with organizations that were considered some of the best.
“One common thread that ran through all of them was the sense that we were part of a team,” he said. “I realized that in every position I held in every organization I belonged to, the most successful were those that embraced the team approach. Respect was earned, not by your rank or title, but by leadership and recognizing the value of others at all levels in the organization.”
Winn said San Joaquin County was one of the most talented and professional organizations with which he had worked, noting he served on as many as 25 different commissions, committees and boards each year to improve the quality of life for residents.
Supervisor Kathy Miller, who represents central and north Stockton as part of the board’s District 2, is also termed out this year, and Winn said it was a pleasure to work with her over the last eight years.
“Although Supervisor Miller and I are leaving the board, I have tremendous faith and trust in the staff of San Joaquin County,” he said. “It’s been a great honor to serve the residents of the county. I hope and pray that the new board of supervisors will carry on the tradition of this board and the board of the past to improve the quality of life for all residents in San Joaquin County.”
Winn will be replaced by Steve Ding at the Jan. 10 meeting.
