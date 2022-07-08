Data recorded by Micke Grove Zoo has helped determine that turtles and tortoises age at a slower pace compared to humans when their living conditions improve.
Micke Grove Zoo was one of several zoos and aquariums that helped research age and deterioration for a new study published by “Science” on June 23.
Evolutionary theories on aging predict that all living organisms weaken and deteriorate with age — a process known as senescence — and eventually die.
Now, using data from Micke Grove and others, researchers from the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance and the University of Southern Denmark have shown that certain animal species, such as turtles and tortoises, may exhibit slower or even absent senescence when their living conditions improve.
Out of 52 turtle and tortoise species studied, 75% show extremely slow senescence, while 80% have slower senescence than modern humans.
In media statement released Wednesday, Micke Grove Zoo manager Trish Jackman said the discovery affirms the facility’s commitment to conservation and animal welfare, as well as how it can contribute to species population management.
“We are thrilled to know that the hard work of our animal care specialists has aided in such an amazing discovery and helped researchers better understand aging in these species,” she said.
The study also sheds light on the continuing plight of exotic pets.
Many are taken from the wild illegally, Jackman said, and those that are sold in the pet trade are often carelessly disposed of in waterways or elsewhere once they grow too large to handle.
“Dumping an animal from the pet trade is not only a danger to that animal but also puts wild populations at extreme risk,” Jackman said. “As this study clearly demonstrates, species like turtles are a lifetime investment.”
Micke Grove Zoo is a member of Species360, a non-profit organization which maintains the Zoological Information Management Systems, the largest database on wildlife in human care.
Micke Grove Zoo uses ZIMS to keep records of its animal collections and has actively collected and shared data on turtles and tortoises in the system.
The data shared on ZIMS directly contributed to the Species360 study.
“We find that some of these species can reduce their rate of aging in response to the improved living conditions found in zoos and aquariums, compared to the wild,” said Professor Dalia Conde, study co-author, Species360 Director of Science and Head of the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance.
“In addition, modern zoological organizations play an important role in conservation, education and research, and this study shows the immense value of zoos and aquariums keeping records for the advancement of science,” she said.
To read the Species360 article, visit www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abl7811 For more information about the study and other projects using ZIMS data, visit conservation.species360.org/in-the-news.
