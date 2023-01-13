As she stood before a judge in 2015, listening to him remand her to sheriff custody, it was one of the best days of her life. She smiled as she was escorted to the jail cell. It was a turning point for Lodi resident Monet Carosella, who was 49 at the time.

Her day in court was just the latest run-in with the law. But she was determined it would be her last.

