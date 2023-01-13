As she stood before a judge in 2015, listening to him remand her to sheriff custody, it was one of the best days of her life. She smiled as she was escorted to the jail cell. It was a turning point for Lodi resident Monet Carosella, who was 49 at the time.
Her day in court was just the latest run-in with the law. But she was determined it would be her last.
Carosella, who is now 57, spent the previous 30 years under the influence of mind-altering substances, taking her first hit of marijuana when she was 16 years old. She says it all started when one of her friends “laid down a roach,” a marijuana cigarette butt, in front of her. The pair was babysitting at the time. She picked it, took a puff, and began a decades-long trek into darkness.
She says, “If I had the marijuana, people were drawn to me.” The attention was intoxicating. By 20 she had started using cocaine. When she started out, Carosella says she was just a “party user, a fun user.” She set limits on her use in the beginning. “I only got high on weekends,” she says, and only after 5 p.m.
That discipline didn’t last. Things escalated. Carosella was 23 when she was introduced to methamphetamine. “I could do more, it lasts longer, and costs less,” she reasoned. That was in 1987, about the time her daughter Amy was born.
It wasn’t long before meth had taken over her life. “I wanted it more frequently,” she says. She would spend her days plotting how to get money to buy more, getting the drugs, then making sure they were the right potency.
Carosella was born in Hollister to parents who she says gave her a wonderful upbringing. But as she descended into the abyss of addiction, they became estranged. She graduated from San Ramon High School, but did not attend college. She worked for Breuners Furniture store as a special-order clerk and Gemco department store as a clerk. She also worked at Buy-4-Less in Lodi as a grocery clerk. She recalls being under influence while working there.
‘It Sucks You In’
“It’s something inside — it just sucks you in,” she says of her addiction. When she was stoned, she says, “a whole other Monet would come out.”
Her intoxication would lead her to make awful choices. She stole from friends and family to finance her habit. She admits when she was high, she didn’t make “the best choice in men,” or friends, either.
Carosella says that, to her, relationships were simply a means to meet her various needs, from food to money to drugs. At the time, nothing was more important than getting high.
She recalls looking out the window one day and thinking to herself, “I wish I had a life.” She says many times she would wake up feeling empty. “Nobody wants that lifestyle,” says Carosella.
One day she met a man named Mike and they moved in together. They lived at the El Rancho motel in Lodi. Both were addicted to meth, Carosella said. Although she was never homeless, she says she and Mike lost the place in which they were living and didn’t have anywhere to go, so “we walked the streets all night,” says Carosella. The pair didn’t always get along and they eventually split. But before that happened, they had a son, Ian, who will be 14 in May.
Carosella’s next stop was in Stockton where she shared a house with a new boyfriend and his 10 puppies. In their drug-induced haze, they didn’t notice, or care, that there were piles of dog waste everywhere and the place reeked of urine. “It was a crazy house,” she recalls.
She says she would “dumpster-dive,” looking for things to sell to raise money for more drugs. A small inheritance gave her enough cash to live in a Motel 6 for six months. When the money ran out, she was able to get a room at a Main Street hotel in Lodi. She said the bathrooms were so grungy there that she didn’t bother to bathe for a year.
She would usually wear her long hair in a bun. But it got so matted she finally just cut it off. She wears her hair short to this day.
In 2014, her previous boyfriend, Mike, the father of her son, Ian, died of a heart attack. Ian was four. Mike’s Social Security benefits now supplement her income. She says she maintains a close relationship with his side of the family.
Carosella was stunned by Mike’s death, but not particularly emotional about it. Drug use sucks the emotions out of a person, she says, to the point where all you care about is the next fix. Drugs were a device that enabled her to cope. “It was a coverup for everything — the choices, the circumstances,” everything that was wrong in her life, she said.
‘Spiritual Tap’
But one day things changed.
When her daughter Amy picked her up for court, Carosella felt a “spiritual tap” on her shoulder. As she buckled her seatbelt she turned to Amy, who was 27 at the time, and said, “I think I need to be in a program.” Carosella says this was not part of the plan. She had no thoughts of getting clean or quitting drugs. “I intended to leave court and go back to partying and taking drugs,” she says. But when she opened her mouth, the words tumbled out.
After Carosella said she wanted to go to rehab, her daughter just rolled her eyes, thinking it was another promise her mom wouldn’t keep. But this time was different. She was ready, she meant it. “I was just tired of being tired,” she says. She’s thankful Amy never gave up on her.
The mom of two asked the public defender assigned to her case to request a rehab program. She also wanted to stay in custody until the program started. She prayed, “Please don’t let me back out.”
Standing in court, “looking like hell,” she remembers the judge granting her request. She broke down, sobbing, relieved. “A load was coming off my shoulders,” she recalls. The judge ordered her into a county-run program in French Camp, one where her son could stay with her. “I was smiling, happy,” she said as they led her to a jail cell.
That was in 2015. Today, Carosella is clean, sober and a productive member of society. Upon her release from the six-month county program, she replied to an ad for a room in Lodi. Carosella just needed a place for she and Ian to stay until she got back on her feet.
Now, instead of stealing to support a drug habit, Carosella works as a paid caregiver for the county’s In-Home Supportive Services agency.
As she recovered from her addiction, Carosella felt the need to reconcile with her parents, who now live in Tennessee. She also wanted Ian to meet his grandparents. An old high school friend, who she had recently reconnected with, bought the plane tickets so she and her son could go.
It’s been almost eight years since Carosella has used drugs, and she credits the church and her support system for keeping her on track. She and Ian pray together as she’s driving him to school.
Carosella fills her days with work, church, bible study and attending Celebrate Recovery meetings at the Salvation Army.
She doesn’t think much about the future because she’s focused on living one day at a time. Carosella is still getting used to her new self. “I’m learning to like Monet, to love Monet,” she says candidly.
Today, she says life is good and that she’s happy. Looking back, she says that tap on the shoulder was her “spiritual awakening.” She feels God orchestrated all the events in her life leading up to that turning point. Carosella says her son gave her a purpose. “He was my focus,” she says. And that helped her emerge from the darkness that enveloped her for 30 years.
For others who are struggling with drug addiction, she offers this advice: “Hold on to hope.”
