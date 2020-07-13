Just a month after being allowed to reopen — albeit with safety protocols in place — several sectors in some 30 counties across California have been asked to shut down again.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that gyms and fitness centers, houses of worship, hair salons and barber shops, indoor malls personal care services and offices in non-essential sectors are to cease indoor operations in counties that remain on the California Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 watchlist.
San Joaquin County is on the list, and has been since June 10. The 30 counties represent about 80% of the state’s population. The closures took effect Monday after Newsom’s announcement.
Newsom’s rollback comes as 8,211 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported throughout California over the past seven days. In addition, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased by 28%.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services reported 6,988 positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday, along with 70 deaths, an increase of 709 cases and two deaths since July 10.
There were 204 people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 on Monday as well, the county reported.
David Claxton, co-owner of the Twin Arbors Private Athletic Club, said on Monday he was trying to figure out how the fitness center can move forward following the announcement.
“It’s really difficult,” he said. “We’ve done everything we can to fully comply with various orders and mandates so we’re operating as safely as any retail or establishment out there that is still open.”
Because Newsom’s latest order asks sectors to cease indoor operations, Claxton said he and his wife Kay are mulling over offering outdoor recreation options with the staff, including the possibility of holding fitness classes in the parking lot.
While the club’s pool is outdoors and is used my more than half of its members, Claxton said he has to determine how to keep it operational, as access is only possible by entering the building.
“We opened June 15, so we’re coming up on a month,” he said. “To have to turn around and shut everything down again, and to lay my employees off again, is just devastating.”
Bobby Spencer, associate pastor at Bear Creek Community Church on Lower Sacramento Road, said the staff will be discussing how to move forward, as no decision has been made to move services outside.
Bear Creek Community Church has been one of the few houses of worship in the Lodi area to host in-person services since Newsom allowed the sector to reopen in late May.
“We’re not happy about it,” Spencer said. “We understand why he is doing it and where he’s going with it, but we’re not happy, especially since it’s only been a month. Right now we’re going to be in discussion about what to do moving forward.”
In addition to Monday’s rollbacks in 30 counties, Newsom ordered restaurants, wineries, bars, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, and card rooms to close or move operations outdoors in all 58 counties to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Because San Joaquin County has been on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for a month, those sectors were ordered to close for a second time, or provide outdoor service only, on July 2.
Newsom said his office and the CDPH are closely monitoring school districts and will modify protocols as the COVID-19 situation changes. Health and safety mandates for masks, hygiene and social distancing have been modified and are currently being distributed to school districts across the state, he said.
He noted that both the Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified school districts announced the fall semester will begin as the spring semester ended — with distance learning in place for safety reasons.
The Lodi Unified School District said students will return to campuses on Aug. 3, with distance learning as an option for families not comfortable with sending their children back to school.
The City of Lodi posted Newsom’s update on its Facebook page Monday afternoon, drawing the ire of several residents.
“This is depressing and sad that the government can control us,” James Jette commented. “Small businesses are already hurting from this and trying to make it, and this clown just keeps making it harder.”
Other residents like Luke Hoff encouraged business owners not to follow the governor’s orders this time around.
“It’s not about safety, it’s about his own political agenda,” Hoff commented. “The government, state and local, work for us. We tell them how we want to live, not the other way around.”
Christian Wyrzykowski questioned why places of worship were ordered to close again, but big box retail stores like Walmart were allowed to remain open. Although the city did not mandate these new orders, Wyrzykowski said Lodi has its priorities backward.
Pay to the Lodi City Council and non-essential employees should be halted, Wyrzykowski added.
“You guys work for your citizens, not the governor,” he commented. “If the state wants to enforce these bogus orders then let them do it. No city resources should be used to educate or enforce these policies. The majority of Lodi is against this and the last time I checked the majority rules.”
Other residents said Newsom was right to order certain sectors closed again.
“If some people had followed the very simple rules we would not be here,” Suzanne Henderson commented. “It could get worse, grow up people and just, for a while, think of your community and wear masks, distance and follow the rules. If you care about businesses not making money, then do your part, they are.”