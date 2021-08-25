Due to the number of COVID-19 cases increasing from the delta variant, and because schools are seeing an increase in exposures among children, San Joaquin County Public Health Services will begin expanding its testing capabilities once again.
Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County’s public health officer, said there are currently 10 testing sites operated by her department at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.
However, she acknowledged that most of them are located in Stockton, and some of the county’s disadvantaged communities do not have immediate access to the locations.
There are two locations in Lodi at the Grape Festival grounds and the former Joe Serna Elementary School, as well as one site in French Camp and one in Tracy.
Park said there is a request return to the Manteca Transit Center, as well as the Escalon Community Center, and perhaps the Eastland Plaza in Stockton.
Supervisors applauded county health’s efforts to increase testing, but urged Park to incorporate rapid antigen tests at sites, along with the standard PCR tests that have been used during the pandemic.
Park said while antigen test results are provided more quickly than PCR results, there is a high possibility that they present both false negatives and false positives, and they are most reliable when used on individuals with symptoms, not those who are asymptomatic.
In addition, testing sites using rapid antigen tests do not report results to county health or the California Department of Public Health. As a result, health agencies do not have a complete list of sites offering antigen tests, and positive cases are not included in the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Park cautioned supervisors not to support serological testing methods, otherwise known as antibody tests, because they should not be used to diagnose COVID-19 infection or infer that an individual is immune from the virus.
“I know there are a lot of places offering this right now around the county,” she said. “I’m hoping the public understands that this is something you might walk away from thinking you have immunity, but you need to be careful because we don’t really know what it means when you receive a result. We do know that it doesn’t mean you need the vaccine. It doesn’t mean you can do away with your mask or stop handwashing. You need to keep up with all those things because this (test) is not going to tell you enough.”
Serology tests, Park said, determine how many antibodies a person has built since contracting COVID in the past. Antibodies are typically built after an infection.
In addition, Park said researchers do not currently know how many antibodies a person needs to develop to be considered immune from COVID-19.
The tests can determine prevalence of COVID-19 in a community, and they may identify false negatives and individuals who could be plasma donors, as well as evaluate people with prior COVID symptoms who were unable to be tested.
But antibody tests do not determine COVID diagnosis or immunity, and they do not guide personal protective equipment use or determine whether a person can return to work or school, she said.
The county will be mailing 61,000 postcards to residents this week urging them to get tested for COVID-19. Of those, 15,000 will be in Spanish.
The plan to increase testing comes as the county’s new COVID-19 case rate increased to 34.8 per 100,000 residents, and the test positivity rate increased to 8.5% on Tuesday.
When the state fully reopened on June 15, the county’s case rate was 3.5 per 100,000 residents and the test positivity rate was 1.4%.
“Right now, we’re just below the maximum peak point we achieved in the summer of 2020 when we had 400 cases over the course of a couple of days,” Park said. “We’re almost there. We will have the same peak as we did in the summertime, perhaps more.”
Last summer, the county’s case rate was as high as 44.6 per 100,000 residents, with anywhere between 350 and 400 cases being reported on a daily basis, and its test positivity rate was 15.8%.
The county is currently confirming as many as 400 cases a day, and of those, as many as 100 have been found in children, she said.
There are currently 251 people being treated for COVID-19 in the county’s seven hospitals, with 65 being treated in an intensive care unit. Of those, 15 are on ventilators, Park said.
When the state reopened on June 15, there were only 34 people hospitalized with the virus.
Meanwhile, 337,910 county residents, or 52% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, while 87,396 have been partially vaccinated. Park said 65.4% of the eligible population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the CDPH data dashboard, there have been 83,466 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,499 deaths in the county during the pandemic. There were 345 new cases reported Tuesday morning, as well as one death.
According to the Lodi Unified School District’s COVID-19 resource website, there have been 192 exposures reported since students returned to campus Aug. 2.