Lodi’s newest locale for family entertainment will finally open its doors to the public next week.
Julio Camberos, Jr. said Lodi Bowling Lounge and Bar, located at 302 N. Sacramento St., will be open for limited hours starting Monday.
Camberos is the bowling alley’s director of food and beverage, and has overseen construction of the 42,650-square-foot venue for the last two years.
He said a lot of people — including staff and patrons — are excited the lounge and bar is finally opening.
“It’s a great challenge right now, especially for Lodi,” he said. “What family attraction do you have like this, where the kids can bowl and play, parents can eat and hang out? Come Sunday night when Lodi’s got nothing going on, this place will be packed.”
Camberos said the delay in opening was due in part to the desired aesthetic details, from stainless steel doors that separate private party hyper-bowling lanes on the second floor, to the custom furniture in the banquet hall that seats about 200 diners.
“The details in here are second to none,” he said. “And then scouting and getting the product, having these chairs made for us. The equipment in the kitchen, some of it took 18 months to get here, of course the delay with COVID, and product quadrupling in price.”
The building includes a 1,240-square-foot kitchen and 2,200-square-foot restaurant that seats 250, along with 35 bowling lanes and four private rooms for bowling that can seat as many as 70 people, with as many as five lanes in each.
The private rooms feature a state-of-the art HyperBowling system that combines bowling with video games where participants compete in a variety of fast-paced challenges, such as striking a particular pin. The HyperBowling lanes were still under construction Friday, but Camberos said they should be operational by Sept. 1.
There’s also an arcade and billiards room, as well as a DJ booth and full bar. Camberos said the bowling alley will be open from 2-9 p.m. on weeknights and 2 p.m. to midnight on weekends for the time being. Hours should be expanded beginning Aug. 21.
“We want to get open, get some practice in taking care of our guests,” he said. “It’s going to be a new experience for Lodi, as well as for people from the surrounding area. We want to be able to do it right. We waited all this time. We just have to work the kinks out.”
Representatives from the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, Lodi Unified School District and other organizations were invited to a soft opening Friday afternoon, where they were able to eat lunch and play a few rounds on the lanes.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous and stunning,” Lodi City Councilman Cameron Bregman said. “It took a while — way too long, in fact — but the ultimate product is perfection. And the bowling pins don’t shake when the train comes by.”
Jonell Steckman, owner of Journey by Jonell, was one of many soft opening guests who was thrilled the bowling alley was going to open next week.
“I’m just very proud of Julio for sticking it out through all the obstacles that held them back from opening this great establishment,” she said.
Marina Narvarte, the chamber’s director of membership, said the Lodi Bowling Lounge and Bar will be one of the signature places in town that everyone will want to visit.
“The food is amazing, and the bowling alley is pretty large, where you can have a lot of company events and team building, or even just a family and friends celebration like a birthday,” she said.
“It’s about time to get this open, and get this open not only for Lodi, but everyone in San Joaquin County and beyond. Because I know this is going to be a destination for everyone to visit and enjoy.”
For more information about the Lodi Bowling Lounge and Bar, visit www.facebook.com/lodibowl or lodibowlingalley.com.
